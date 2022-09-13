These Shopper-Favorite Pillows Are Just $23—and They're the Best Budget Pillow, According to Our Testing

Are you sleeping well? Even if you outfit your bed with a great comforter (or duvet) and a soft, cooling set of sheets, that might not be enough to enjoy a great night's rest. If this sounds like a problem you're experiencing, you may want to look at your pillows. According to Amazon shoppers and our in-house testing team, you should put the $23 Linenspa Shredded Memory Foam Pillows on your radar.

The Linenspa hypoallergenic memory foam pillows come in a pack of two, which means each one is just over $11 right now. The bed pillows have almost 8,700 five-star ratings and hundreds of positive reviews, and after hours of research and testing, our team named them the Best Budget Pillow in their review of The 10 Best Pillows for Every Type of Sleeper.

Amazon.com

To buy: $23; amazon.com.

"These pillows may need a fluff before you sleep, but they are EXCELLENT for the price point. I like them more than [the] shredded memory foam pillows I paid an arm and a leg for," shared a five-star reviewer. "Hands down, best pillow I've ever owned…They stay relatively cool all night and give great support," added another shopper who purchased five sets of the pillows.

The medium-firm pillows are fluffy enough to mold to your desired height and shape, but they also provide enough support for all sleeping positions. Plus, the team reported that the pillows ″stayed relatively cool″ in case you tend to sleep hot. Testers also noted that the pillows don't have an unpleasant odor, which they said is a common complaint with memory foam pillows.

While there are plenty of attributes to the Linenspa pillow set, the only downside is you can't wash them. As a result, the team mentioned it's best to keep your pillows covered with a pillowcase, which is an easy solution that most people do anyway. And this detail hasn't stopped shoppers from sharing how much they love the pillows.

"These pillows are seriously so good. Perfect amount of softness but also very supportive," said a reviewer. "I'll never need to find another pillow."

Whether you're hoping to enhance your sleep or simply replace old, lumpy pillows, lean into the recommendations of testers and shoppers and give the Linenspa Shredded Memory Foam Pillows a try. Right now, you can scoop up a standard set, a queen set, or a king set starting at just $23.