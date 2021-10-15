Shoppers Say This Lightweight Comforter Is the Only One That Keeps Them Cool All Night
Your comforter is one of the most important parts of your bedroom. In addition to making your space feel as cozy as possible, comforters also help regulate your body temperature while you sleep. As the seasons change, it can be difficult to find a comforter that offers the right amount of warmth without making you overheat. Luckily, Amazon shoppers say they have found a solution with this all-season comforter that has more than 72,000 five-star ratings.
The Linenspa All-Season Hypoallergenic Microfiber Comforter is designed to be used as a standalone piece, or as an insert inside of a duvet cover (it has eight loops to attach it). Available in up to 13 colors and patterns, every comforter is reversible should you wish to showcase a different color or design, depending on the week or season. Plus, thanks to alternative down fill, every comforter is hypoallergenic and ideal for allergy sufferers, just as its name suggests.
"It feels like a cloud," wrote one five star reviewer. "I'm in love. Super soft, and it looks like it will last me forever."
In addition to the versatility of the Linenspa comforter, shoppers also highlight its quality, comfort, softness, and lightweight feelt. One of the reasons the comforter keeps its shape is because of the box stitch, which prevents the alternative fill inside from shifting too much. The texture and volume of the fill can be maintained by washing it on a gentle cycle and drying it on a low heat setting.
"Exactly what I was looking for," wrote another five-star reviewer. "I live in Miami, so I've always been looking for bedding that won't capture too much heat or any at all. I've tried a bunch in the past, but this is it. It's truly lightweight and perfect to put inside a duvet. Needless to say, it's the only comforter or duvet insert I'd ever recommend to anyone needing something light, not too puffy or bulky, yet still keeps you cozy."
Winter's imminent arrival means temperatures will soon dip, but you don't have to overheat for the sake of getting cozy. Instead, shop for a Linenspa All-Season Hypoallergenic Microfiber Comforter and stay just as cool as you need to be, all year round.