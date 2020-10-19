I Struggled With Morning Back Pain Until I Tried This Mattress Pad

Shoppers can choose from one of two layer types to add to cart: The Comfort Lift is meant for side sleepers, combo sleepers, and anyone else looking for a softer mattress, while the Support Lift alleviates tension in back sleepers, stomach sleepers, and those who crave a more firm feel at night. As a relentless side sleeper, I’ve been using the former, and I wake up every morning blown away by how limber my body feels. As a final standout selling point, the Lift comes equipped with a MicroGrip adhesive layer that keeps it from shifting from night to night.