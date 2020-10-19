I Struggled With Morning Back Pain Until I Tried This Mattress Pad

I’ve been a light sleeper long enough to believe that I was past the point of return, but a mattress pad just proved me wrong. The gratitude I feel toward it is genuinely unusual, but not unwarranted: For the first time I can remember, I’ve been waking up on the same side of the bed I fell asleep on—and without any of the lower back pain I’ve experienced every morning since childhood.
I received my Lift By Amerisleep Mattress Topper just last week, but it’s already done more for me than I ever thought possible. And with prices starting at $199, it’s more affordable than many of the leading luxury mattress toppers on the market. Manufactured in the United States using eco-friendly materials vetted by CertiPUR-US, Amerisleep made the Lift for those of us accustomed to rolling out of bed with mild aches and pains.
Shoppers can choose from one of two layer types to add to cart: The Comfort Lift is meant for side sleepers, combo sleepers, and anyone else looking for a softer mattress, while the Support Lift alleviates tension in back sleepers, stomach sleepers, and those who crave a more firm feel at night. As a relentless side sleeper, I’ve been using the former, and I wake up every morning blown away by how limber my body feels. As a final standout selling point, the Lift comes equipped with a MicroGrip adhesive layer that keeps it from shifting from night to night.
If my praises of this mattress pad aren’t enough, take it from other Amerisleep shoppers, who have crowded the Lift’s reviews section with dozens of five-star ratings. One even went so far as to call it the “topper from heaven,” adding that it’s “like sleeping on a cloud.”
Believe it or not, others are just as oddly passionate about the mattress topper as I am. “When I woke up from sleeping on my topper the first night, my husband asked how I felt. I said like butter melting on a pile of warm mashed potatoes,” wrote another reviewer. “I just melted right in and slept all night long.
Never again will I underestimate the power of a great mattress pad, and neither should you. Shop the Lift By Amerisleep Mattress Topper with Comfort or Support layers in sizes from twin to California king, and rest assured that you’ll sleep easier as soon as it arrives at your door.
To buy: From $199; amerisleep.com.