I Tried the Cooling Comforter Shoppers Call "a Blissful Cloud of Comfort"—and It's Worth Every Penny

The lightweight comforter has the fluffiness you'd associate with down blankets, even though it's a down alternative option. It's all thanks to what the brand calls ″cluster-loft″ fill: The stuffing is designed to feel exactly like feathers, so that airy feeling is always present. The comforter has 10 ounces of this fill to keep you cool in the summer and cozy in winter, so you can use it year-round. And even after washing it, the blanket remains plush. One reviewer even went so far as to call it "a blissful cloud of comfort." Plus, it's completely hypoallergenic. My boyfriend's allergic to feathers so this was a major positive for us.