I Tried the Cooling Comforter Shoppers Call "a Blissful Cloud of Comfort"—and It's Worth Every Penny

If you're in a relationship and want to learn how to better communicate with your spouse or figure out how to make working from home together a little easier, you can find help pretty easily. But if you want to find a way to miraculously cool the temperature of your human furnace of a partner at night, finding a solution can feel nearly impossible. (And you can't tell me this problem isn't common.)
There's a lot of comfort in going to bed with your significant other, but when their body regulates as much heat as the sun, that solace becomes a bit cloudy—especially on hot summer nights. Luckily, I discovered a cooling comforter that keeps my boyfriend cool and prevents his excess heat from spreading to me.
Layla Sleep's Down Alternative Comforter has all of the coziness of a typical down blanket, but is made without feathers, so birds aren't harmed in its production. The all-cotton, 300-thread-count fabric has a rich feel to it that's similar to hotel bedding. It's sleek, smooth, breathable, and cool to the touch. By far, it's the nicest piece of bedding I've owned, and its design features make it well worth the investment.
The lightweight comforter has the fluffiness you'd associate with down blankets, even though it's a down alternative option. It's all thanks to what the brand calls ″cluster-loft″ fill: The stuffing is designed to feel exactly like feathers, so that airy feeling is always present. The comforter has 10 ounces of this fill to keep you cool in the summer and cozy in winter, so you can use it year-round. And even after washing it, the blanket remains plush. One reviewer even went so far as to call it "a blissful cloud of comfort." Plus, it's completely hypoallergenic. My boyfriend's allergic to feathers so this was a major positive for us.
What's more, the comforter can be used with or without a duvet cover. The brand designed it so that it can function as whatever you need it to—the sleek appearance makes it a viable standalone blanket, and the sewn-in loops on each corner allow it to work as a duvet insert for your favorite cover as well. A cooling sleep accessory that gives you options? You can't get much better than that.
If you're a hot sleeper or your partner runs warm, this cooling comforter might just give you a better night's sleep. It'll save you both from restless, sweaty nights, and it will help you rediscover the joy that is snuggling up with someone you love. Shop it below—and check out Layla's Fourth of July sales while you're at it.
