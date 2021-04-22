Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack
Shoppers Say These Down Alternative Pillows Are 'Even Better Than Hotel Ones'—and They're Less Than $15
Over 5,000 people have given them a five-star rating.
Getting a good night of sleep should be free, but sometimes it can get expensive, fast. Investing in your shuteye with a good mattress, bedding, and even a nice set of pajamas can feel worth it for many people, but that doesn't mean you have to spend a lot of money. In fact, some of the best things you can buy for your bedroom are perfectly budget-friendly—like JollyVogue's down alternative pillows.
With over 5,000 five-star ratings, JollyVogue's pillows are a favorite of Amazon shoppers, who say the cushions are soft yet firm. They're filled with a hypoallergenic down alternative, have smooth polyester covers, and are machine-washable. Their best selling point, however, might be their low price tag of $30 for a pack of two. And even with that low price, shoppers say their quality is seriously impressive.
"I bought these after spending a few days at a hotel and loving the pillows there," wrote one reviewer. "These pillows are even better than the hotel ones! They keep their shape while conforming to my head shape. They are so soft and comfy, I can't recommend them enough."
Some shoppers are particularly impressed by how supportive the pillows are. "I love that my face doesn't disappear inside the folds of my pillow and they are excellent prop pillows for my back when reading," wrote one. "I can get rid of the five pillows I have for the support and comfort these two pillows afford alone."
If you tend to shift throughout the night, these pillows will keep you comfortable—as shoppers who sleep on their side, back, and stomach can attest. Other reviewers note that thanks to their purchase, they no longer wake up in the middle of the night needing to re-fluff their pillow. And perhaps best of all, many people report that they now get up in the morning feeling perfectly well-rested.
"I have been through so many pillows looking the perfect one. This is it. And it didn't break the bank," wrote one shopper.
At $30 a pair, JollyVogue's pillows are already a steal, but for a limited time, you can use an Amazon coupon to get an extra $3 off—and that's something you can certainly rest easy about.