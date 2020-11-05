Throngs of Amazon Shoppers Love These Wrinkle- and Stain-Resistant Sheets

A set of soft, durable, stylish sheets is a household necessity. Whether they’re for your own bed, the kids’ room, or guests, you can never have enough spare linens. However, keeping your closet stocked with sheets and pillowcases can be expensive. That is, of course, unless you know where to look on Amazon.
Hundreds of shoppers have positive things to say about this set of affordable sheets that comes in a wide variety of colors and patterns in sizes ranging from twin to California king. The microfiber sheets are made of polyester, which is why they’re so durable and wrinkle-resistant. They’re also hypoallergenic, incredibly soft, and easy to clean. Just toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry.
A set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and one or two standard pillowcases depending on which size you choose (twin-sized sheets come with just one pillow case). Along with feeling silky smooth and cool to the touch, the fitted microfiber sheet also has 12-inch deep elastic corners to fit securely on mattresses up to 14 inches tall—no slipping and sliding here.
The sheet set has racked up some impressive feedback from Amazon shoppers, including over 1,100 five-star ratings and almost 200 five-star reviews.
One shopper described them as “darn cute and very colorful,” adding that they fit well thanks to the deep pockets. Another said they’re better than more expensive sheets, and someone else confirmed that they’re really stain-resistant.
Prices vary based on the size and pattern you order, starting at around $20 for a twin set. Choose from designs like gray chevron stripes and solid blue, or opt for something more playful, like a pink cat print. No matter what combination you decide on, you can rest easy knowing that you’re getting quality bedding for a reasonable price. Head to Amazon to order a set today.
To buy: from $20; amazon.com