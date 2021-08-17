The Cooling Bamboo Sheets With Over 15,000 Perfect Ratings Are Even Cheaper Right Now
We may be halfway through August, but the summer heat waves are still lingering. If you've been looking for alternative ways to stay comfortable throughout the night besides blasting your air conditioner, cooling bamboo sheets are a promising option. Not only does the lightweight fabric wick away excess sweat, but it feels velvety-smooth against your skin. The HotelSheetsDirect Bamboo Sheets on Amazon are a prime example—the affordable set has earned over 15,000 perfect ratings from previously hot sleepers.
Each sheet set comes complete with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two matching pillowcases, all of which can be run through the wash repeatedly without pilling or losing their original softness. Made from a 100 percent bamboo-derived viscose material, the fabric regulates body temperatures all year round, making the sheets suitable for both summer and winter use. Even more impressive, the fitted sheet was designed to accommodate mattresses up to 15-inches deep.
As an added bonus, shoppers can save as much as 40 percent right now on select options. Discounts vary across color and bed size—have your pick from twin to California King sizes in 17 different colors starting for as little as $60.
To buy: From $60 (was $100); amazon.com
If the reviews are any indication of how transformative these bed sheets are, you'll want to pick up a couple of sets: "worth every penny," "definition of luxury," and "absolutely the softest, most comfortable sheets I have ever slept on" are just a few of the words left behind by satisfied customers.
"I literally have three fans pointed at me every night. Despite the hurricane-force winds hitting me, I often wake up sweaty and gross in the middle of the night," wrote one person. "The price point on these [sheets] was right, and the reviews were good. Let me tell [you all] something. These sheets are bomb. I have never slept so comfortably. You need these. Buy them. Now. You're welcome."
"These sheets are worth way more than they are asking for them," said another shopper. "I'm not kidding, these are the silkiest, smoothest, sexiest, flowing-like-water sheets I have ever had. They keep you cool in the summer, and they keep you warm in the winter. The first night you slip into these luxurious sheets, you'll think you spent a couple month's salary on them. They are that good. Who thought a set of bamboo sheets would make you feel like a billionaire?"
Head to Amazon to snag a few sets of the HotelSheetsDirect Bamboo Sheets while they're up to 40 percent off.