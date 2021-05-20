This Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain Went Viral on TikTok—and Amazon Shoppers Say It’s Really Worth It

In a video that got over half a million likes on TikTok, user @simplysalfinds shared how much they love it. At first glance, Homca's cushion certainly doesn't look like any ordinary pillow. The memory foam pillow has a unique shape that keeps the user's head and neck propped up and aligned with their spine. Grooves on either side of the headrest make it more comfortable for users to roll over on their side and move their arm under their head—so it can be used by back, side, and stomach sleepers. The pillow also comes with a soft, removable pillowcase made with a blend of rayon and polyester fabric.