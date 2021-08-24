Amazon Shoppers Say These Cooling Pillows Rival the Ones at Luxury Hotels

Both of the pillows come with a skin-friendly cover made of a 100 percent microfiber fabric that's filled with a down-like microfiber-polyester material. With a high-loft cushioned feel, the pillows are ultra-supportive on your neck during a variety of sleeping positions, whether it be your stomach, side, or back. They are able to absorb excess sweat throughout the night while remaining dry-to-the-touch and odor-free, and even more appealing, they won't lose their original shape or feel with continued use.