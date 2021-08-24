Amazon Shoppers Say These Cooling Pillows Rival the Ones at Luxury Hotels
Calling all hot sleepers: If you've already invested in breathable pajamas, sweat-wicking sheets, and a temperature-regulating mattress topper, cooling pillows are the last thing on your checklist. Luckily, there's no need to look any further for the best option: Amazon shoppers have already discovered the HiMoon Cooling Bed Pillows.
Both of the pillows come with a skin-friendly cover made of a 100 percent microfiber fabric that's filled with a down-like microfiber-polyester material. With a high-loft cushioned feel, the pillows are ultra-supportive on your neck during a variety of sleeping positions, whether it be your stomach, side, or back. They are able to absorb excess sweat throughout the night while remaining dry-to-the-touch and odor-free, and even more appealing, they won't lose their original shape or feel with continued use.
While standard, queen, and king sizes are all available, right now shoppers can snag a pack of two queen size pillows for 24 percent off, bringing the price down to just $25.
To buy: $25 (was $33); amazon.com.
According to reviewers, the pillows "exceeded expectations" and are worth every penny since they keep your head in "perfect comfort" all night long. Many claim they no longer experience headaches, sore shoulders, or a stiff neck after sleeping with the "supportive clouds," and even "miss them at home" while staying at luxury hotels.
"Amazed after the first night," wrote one shopper. "I sleep on my belly and have spent hundreds of dollars on pillows over the years. I read all the reviews, and thought for the price I would give them a shot. Very happy I did! I woke up without any neck pain and felt rested. And no more flipping the pillow, this pillow stays cool all night!"
"I haven't even gotten out of bed yet. My head is still resting in this pillow and I knew I needed to write a review," shared another. "They're soft yet supportive and great for someone like me who can't just sleep in one spot but has to toss and turn and sleep in every position imaginable all in one night. I have bad shoulder and neck issues that I see the chiropractor for, so I really needed a good pillow. I'm so glad I gave this one a chance."
Quit tossing and turning by adding the HiMoon Cooling Bed Pillows to your sleep haven — there's no telling how long they'll be marked down to $25 on Amazon.