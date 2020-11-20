This $27 ‘Cloud-Like’ Pillow Set Is So Comfortable, It Has Over 2,000 Perfect Ratings

If there’s one thing the last few months have taught us, it’s the importance of having a comfortable home. And that includes creating an ultra-cozy bedroom, too.
Since people aren’t out and about traveling like they used to, it’s become more important than ever to make your home feel like its own little escape. And that’s where products like these Fern and Willow pillows come in.
The luxurious down alternative pillow is designed to feel just like duck and goose down. However, unlike their true feather counterparts, these pillows come with major ease of use. That includes the ability to machine wash, and they’re even allergen- and cruelty-free.
Rather than feathers, these pillows come filled with gel-infused microfiber, which not only gives people the support they need but also stays cool all night long to help facilitate even better rest. The pillows even have a zippered, removable fill design, so users can adjust their pillow to fit their specific sleeping needs.
To buy: $28 (was $37); amazon.com
But don’t just take our word for it. The pillows currently have more than 2,300 five-star ratings from shoppers who call them “cloud-like” and credit the soft set with alleviating neck pain and headaches. “These Fern and Willow pillows are so comfortable and plushy without sacrificing support and function,” one reviewer wrote. “Most pillows are just way too soft and offer no support, but these pillows just cradle your head with such comfort that the first night I used them, I literally just fell asleep. Also perfect for cuddling and hugging them!”
“The pillows fluffed out perfectly and sleeping on them was a true joy. They are definitely hotel quality,” another reviewer gushed. “The pillows are soft and fluffy and return to their shape quite easily.”
The pillows are currently all on sale ahead of Black Friday, giving you the chance to shop pairs of standard, queen, and king sizes for as little as $27. Each size comes as a set of two, so you can either hog your new finds or share the comfort with your bedmate. Shop the Fern & Willow pillows while they’re still on sale on Amazon, and make sure to tick off the coupon box so you get the extra savings at checkout.