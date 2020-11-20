This $27 ‘Cloud-Like’ Pillow Set Is So Comfortable, It Has Over 2,000 Perfect Ratings

But don’t just take our word for it. The pillows currently have more than 2,300 five-star ratings from shoppers who call them “cloud-like” and credit the soft set with alleviating neck pain and headaches. “These Fern and Willow pillows are so comfortable and plushy without sacrificing support and function,” one reviewer wrote. “Most pillows are just way too soft and offer no support, but these pillows just cradle your head with such comfort that the first night I used them, I literally just fell asleep. Also perfect for cuddling and hugging them!”