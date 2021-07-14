Amazon's Best-Selling Pain Relief Pillow Gives Shoppers 'Renewed Sleep Quality'
If neck pain has been keeping you from getting a good night's rest, you might need to swap out your pillow for one that's designed specifically for the way you sleep. There are options for those who struggle with neck stiffness, knee cushions that users say reduce hip pain — whatever ails your slumber, there's likely a pillow out there to help. But what if you move from one sleeping position to another in your sleep? Amazon shoppers have found that this adjustable pillow is ideal for those who change positions while they snooze.
The Elviros cervical pillow is designed with a centered neck contour cavity that cradles your head no matter how you sleep. This unique pillow has an arc shape and arm rests at the top to benefit side and stomach sleepers, allowing them to position their arms underneath comfortably without any limbs falling asleep.
According to shoppers, this cushion prevents painful mornings with stiff necks and backs and can be the difference between a good night's rest and a bad one. "I have never felt such neck, shoulder and headache relief from any other pillow," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Great support, pain relief, and renewed sleep quality."
Elviros's is the best-selling cervical pillow on Amazon for a reason: Shoppers say that along with how comfortable and versatile it is, the pillow's memory foam interior provides "perfect support" without stiffness. Thanks to these pain-relieving features, more than 5,000 shoppers have given this pillow a perfect five-star rating.
One shopper said it has "just the right amount of softness," adding that the cushion "has helped in dealing with chronic neck and back pain." They go on to explain that they "have had experiences with other memory foam pillows that were like rocks and made the pain worse" and that "this is not one of them. Great concept on design," they rave. "I could not recommend this more if you suffer from neck pain."
There's even more good news: The pillow is on sale now for $37. If you've been on the market for one long enough, you probably know that you usually can't get a quality, pain-relieving cushion like this for under $50.
There are also several styles of this pillow to pick from, including a variety of sizes as well as different colors like blue and white. It comes in a standard 21.2-inch by 13-inch size and a 25.2-inch by 15-inch queen size, both of which are still under $50. No matter what size and style you decide on, you'll be able to finally rest easy, especially knowing that the comfort you're getting is the real deal. Shop the Elviros neck pillow below while it's still on sale.
To buy: $37 (was $44); amazon.com.
