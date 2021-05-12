This Cooling Blanket Keeps Users ‘Magically Cool,’ Even During Heat Waves
After a long winter, we’re ready for hot summer days—hot summer nights on the other hand, we could probably do without. Trying to doze off when you’re sweaty, sticky, and warm is nearly impossible, especially if you’re already a hot sleeper to begin with. Fans and AC units can help, but some Amazon shoppers are turning to the Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket because it actually absorbs your excess body heat to keep you comfortable through the night. Plus, it’s currently on sale.
The blanket has a cool side and a 100 percent cotton “warmer side” for chillier nights. The cool side is made with a mixture of mica nylon and Jade Masterbatch, a lightweight and breathable Japanese cooling fabric that absorbs and releases heat and moisture from the body. Q-max, or the cooling sense value of a material, is used to judge how cool or warm your body will feel when touching a certain fabric; according to the brand, most cooling products have a Q-max value of 0.2, but this cooling blanket has a Q-max value of 0.4, meaning it’s incredibly cool to the touch.
To buy: from $32 (was from $46); amazon.com.
In fact, your body temperature is expected to drop 2–5 degrees instantly upon using the blanket, and you’re expected to feel twice as cool after five minutes of continuous use. If you’re looking for even more chill, the brand suggests pairing the blanket with a fan or AC unit.
“My AC broke down and couldn’t be replaced for an entire week—and that entire week was 100 degrees,” writes a reviewer. “I live on the top floor of my apartment complex, so my place was cookin’. I found these ‘cooling’ lightweight blankets, so I thought I’d give it a shot. It felt like a small, silky reprieve from the heat—and I actually got some sleep!!! With the fans running, the blanket kept me cool and comfortable throughout the night.”
Another customer agrees, calling the blanket “magically cooling even in a southern summer.” But even if you’ve never experienced a humid southern summer, you could still benefit from this blanket: Hot sleepers are reaching for it in the winter when the rest of their family is blasting the heat.
“Let me start by saying I get extremely overheated when I sleep but also enjoy the weight of a blanket on me,” says another. “This blanket is the perfect solution for that. It is large enough to cover my entire queen-sized bed and just heavy enough to provide some weight while I sleep. It is definitely cold but not overwhelmingly cold at all. It’s like flipping your pillow over the cold side, except it’s an entire blanket!”
According to one reviewer, it’s also an excellent way to nurse a bad sunburn. “It feels like it's taking the heat and keeping it in the blanket instead of keeping the heat on my skin.”
The machine-washable cooling blanket is available in six colors and three sizes, ranging from 51 inches long by 67 inches wide—a great option for traveling or for kids—up to 79 inches long by 86 inches wide. Depending on which you choose, you can save as much as $18 right now by combining Amazon discounts with on-page coupons.
