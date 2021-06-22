Shoppers Say This Down Alternative Comforter Keeps Them 'Comfortable, Snug, and Cool'-and It's Under $50 Right Now
For some people, sleeping on top of the covers is out of the question-but when summer heat and humidity arrive, getting comfortable in bed presents a challenge. How do you simultaneously stay cool while also wrapping yourself in a swath of blankets? The answer, according to Amazon shoppers, is Easeland's all-season down alternative cover, which is on sale for less than $50.
Made with polyfill that mimics the fluffiness of traditional (and far pricier) down, the comforter is designed with box stitching that prevents the filling from clumping in one spot or the other. The machine-washable blanket has many fans: 15,800 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating.
"This comforter is exactly what I've been looking for," one reviewer wrote. "It's good for any season; not overly thick, but high quality. It's surprisingly light yet has a weight to it that prevents my husband from callously and recklessly exposing my body to the frigid AC while tossing and turning….As an added bonus, the comforter has a luxury hotel feel-like sleeping under a cloud without the excessive puffiness."
Others add that the comforter doesn't decrease in quality even after several washes, and it's both lightweight and breathable, so you feel "snug, comfortable, and cool" as you sleep-not overheated.
Even with its original price of $69, shoppers consider it just as good as far pricier options. "Feels better than any expensive comforter I have bought throughout my life," one said. "Definitely worth the money."
$45 (was $69)
"It's quite fluffy and soft, however I've yet to feel stuffy or hot underneath it," added another reviewer who described the comforter as having "all of the fluff, none of the heat." If you're looking for a bed cover that's just as comfortable in the winter as it is in the summer, shoppers say that Easeland's down alternative option is "just right."
Right now, thanks to a 28 percent discount and an on-site 10 percent coupon, you can get Easeland's queen-size comforter for just $45. Better nights of sleep may be in your future thanks to a Prime Day deal like this.