This Cooling Comforter With Over 6,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Perfect for Summer—and It’s 47% Off

The down alternative comforter is super lightweight and comfortable enough to use during any season. Down alternative means that the comforter contains a synthetic fill inside, rather than the feathers you see in traditional down comforters. In this case, the cooling comforter has 100 percent microfiber filling. This helps keep the comforter on the lighter side, rather than weighing you down with heavy filling as you sleep. Its box stitching secures everything in place throughout the night, and it won’t clump up if you do decide to put a duvet cover over it.