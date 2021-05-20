This Cooling Comforter With Over 6,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Perfect for Summer—and It’s 47% Off
As you get back to enjoying sunshine, quality time with friends and family, and outdoor activities this summer, keep in mind that warm nights are also part of the package. To avoid spending your nights tossing and turning because you’re feeling extra hot in your bed, you may want to consider buying a cooling comforter. The Downcool Quilted Comforter is currently on sale on Amazon for 47 percent off, and it’s designed specifically for hot sleepers.
The down alternative comforter is super lightweight and comfortable enough to use during any season. Down alternative means that the comforter contains a synthetic fill inside, rather than the feathers you see in traditional down comforters. In this case, the cooling comforter has 100 percent microfiber filling. This helps keep the comforter on the lighter side, rather than weighing you down with heavy filling as you sleep. Its box stitching secures everything in place throughout the night, and it won’t clump up if you do decide to put a duvet cover over it.
The twin size measures at 64 by 88 inches, full at 82 by 86 inches, queen at 88 by 92 inches, and king at 102 by 90 inches. On top of providing a cooling experience, the comforter is also designed to remain noiseless. So if you’re not the most peaceful sleeper, you won’t have to worry about your tossing and turning waking anybody up.
To buy: $28; amazon.com.
Shoppers who coin themselves as hot sleepers are really impressed. “I don't like blankets, so I bought this comforter. It's king size, lightweight, and super comfortable. It’s like the cool side of the pillow,” one shared. “I purchased this alternative down comforter because I needed something cool since I get really hot at night. This purchase was so worth it! It really works and it’s so comfy, not too thin and not too thick,” said another.
If you’re concerned about staying cool throughout the night, try the Downcool Quilted Comforter this summer while on sale for 47 percent off.