This Cooling Bamboo Blanket Is a 'Game Changer' for Hot Summer Nights-and It's Just $28

When temperatures soar, getting a good night of sleep can be exceptionally challenging, no matter how tired you are. You can end the day with a cool shower, change into your breeziest pajamas, but still end up tossing and turning under covers. Sleeping without a blanket seems like a simple solution to oppressively hot nights, but that kind of exposure can make it even harder for some to doze off. The solution: Use a blanket that keeps you covered up and cool at the same time.