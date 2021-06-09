This Cooling Bamboo Blanket Is a 'Game Changer' for Hot Summer Nights-and It's Just $28
When temperatures soar, getting a good night of sleep can be exceptionally challenging, no matter how tired you are. You can end the day with a cool shower, change into your breeziest pajamas, but still end up tossing and turning under covers. Sleeping without a blanket seems like a simple solution to oppressively hot nights, but that kind of exposure can make it even harder for some to doze off. The solution: Use a blanket that keeps you covered up and cool at the same time.
Dangtop's cooling bamboo blanket is one such "game changer," and with a sale price of just $28, it's budget-friendly, too. Available in eight colors and three sizes to fit a twin, queen, or king bed, the blanket is made of a breathable, cool-to-the-touch bamboo fabric that prevents overheating at night.
According to over 3,700 Amazon shoppers, it really helps. "The blanket is so thin, it's almost like it's not there, but it still has the softness to give it comfort," wrote one. "It also helps me sleep through hot nights. I like sleeping with a blanket, and in the summer that's hard, but this is perfect."
Others say the texture of the blanket is like a "silk/cotton hybrid" that "almost has the sensation of a cool, damp cloth." It feels heavier than a top sheet, while still being lightweight.
"I have slept hot my entire adult life," one reviewer wrote. "Last night I slept with this blanket and was able to shut my fan off and actually slept so soundly I missed my alarm. It is unbelievable how cool it kept me! I am going to purchase another just in case I cannot find one when this needs to be replaced."
To buy: from $28 (was $31); amazon.com
Dangtop's blanket is machine washable in cold water, but the brand recommends hanging it to dry. Shoppers do say it can take a while to line-dry, but the wait is "worth the effort."
This year and beyond, you don't have to let summer heat get in the way of your sleep schedule-with this cooling bamboo blanket, you can rest easy no matter what the forecast may be.