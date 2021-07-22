Shoppers Say This Top-Selling Knee Pillow Has 'Fully Relieved' Their Sciatic Pain—and It's 62% Off Right Now
Trying to sleep with aching joints, leg and back pain from arthritis, sciatic nerve issues, or any other chronic pain is frustrating. It's hard to get comfortable, let alone fall asleep, if you're constantly tossing and turning in search of the right position. Luckily, 5,400 five-star ratings on Amazon point to a soft yet supportive solution in the Cushy Form Knee Pillow.
The contoured knee pillow fits comfortably between the legs, offering achy joints a cushion that stays in place all night long. The brand says that the pillow helps alleviate pain caused by arthritis, migraines, leg and back injuries, bursitis, and sciatica, and it's something all types of sleepers can use (side, back or stomach). Shoppers recuperating from surgery, those who are pregnant, and anyone who feels discomfort in their legs while sleeping can benefit from the knee pillow because it helps to properly align your hips and spine and reduces bone-on-bone stress, Cushy says. And, right now, it's on sale for 62 percent off, and you can deduct another 10 percent off the original price by clipping a coupon.
To buy: $14 (was $40); amazon.com.
You don't have to take Cushy's word for the sleep and pain-free nights this pillow is able to provide: Tons of Amazon shoppers agree with all of these promises. Some even give the knee pillow credit for giving them relief like they've never felt before.
"I was very skeptical that this would actually work on my sciatic nerve pain," one review reads. "However, I was so wrong! I am an overweight, 40-year-old chef… so I am on my feet eight hours straight [and I take] 20,000 steps a day minimum. Needless to say, by the time I get home I'm in pain. But ever since I bought this, none! I am flipping amazed! Best investment ever!! Totally recommend! I have had sciatica for 10 years. This is the only thing that has fully relieved it."
Help relieve the pain in your joints and get a great night's sleep with the Cushy Form Knee Pillow—just be sure to order it while it's still 62% off at Amazon.