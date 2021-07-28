I'm 9 Months Pregnant, and These Cooling Sheets Are the Only Way I Can Sleep Through Summer Nights

There's a reason linen fabric is synonymous with summer clothes; it's super breathable, so air flows easily between the fibers without weighing you down. ​​Crafted in Portugal, Brooklinen's sheets are made of 100 percent linen using Belgian and French flax, according to the brand. And just like linen pants, these sheets keep me so much cooler than cotton or satin materials do. The fabric wicks away moisture, so I sleep soundly without sweating. Though the sheets were a little more scratchy than I'm used to at first, they've since softened up, and they somehow manage to feel heavy and light at once—like I'm sleeping with a thick sheet, but one that doesn't trap in heat.