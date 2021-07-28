I'm 9 Months Pregnant, and These Cooling Sheets Are the Only Way I Can Sleep Through Summer Nights
As most pregnant women know, sleeping through the night can be a challenge for many reasons—from having to pee to finding a bump-approved sleeping position to facing pregnancy-induced anxiety. If you're like me and happen to be nine months pregnant during some of the hottest days of the year, you can likely expect even more discomfort. Dealing with the heat in addition to regular pregnancy aches and pains has been an unwelcome challenge, but I've found a solution that helps me fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.
My secret? Outfitting my bed with airy, cooling linen sheets. More specifically, Brooklinen's Linen Sheets are my favorite because they're lightweight yet surprisingly cozy. These sheets are a must-own for all hot sleepers, and I will certainly continue to rely on them even when it's no longer summer (and I'm no longer pregnant). In fact, I'm already loading up for the fall, because Brooklinen just restocked its popular sheets in limited-edition colorways (including terracotta, ochre, and caramel) that were previously sold out. These autumn-ready shades are the definition of comfy chic.
There's a reason linen fabric is synonymous with summer clothes; it's super breathable, so air flows easily between the fibers without weighing you down. Crafted in Portugal, Brooklinen's sheets are made of 100 percent linen using Belgian and French flax, according to the brand. And just like linen pants, these sheets keep me so much cooler than cotton or satin materials do. The fabric wicks away moisture, so I sleep soundly without sweating. Though the sheets were a little more scratchy than I'm used to at first, they've since softened up, and they somehow manage to feel heavy and light at once—like I'm sleeping with a thick sheet, but one that doesn't trap in heat.
Available in four sizes ranging from full to California king, the set comes with a fitted sheet, a top sheet, and two pillow cases. I'm such a fan of this sheet set that I'm considering buying the linen duvet cover as well. And I'm not the only one—more than 2,000 Brooklinen customers left a five-star review (so it's really no surprise that they seem to sell out so quickly). Shoppers have called them "the best sheets ever," and one person even said the sheets transformed their bed into their "own slice of heaven."
"I've been sleeping on my Brooklinen linen sheets for about a month now, and I am not sure I will ever sleep in anything else during hot, humid summers in Washington, DC," another reviewer shared. "I've always been a hot sleeper, running my AC and a box fan at night—these have absolutely helped me stay cool and sleep well through the night. They are definitely softening with each wash, and I love the slightly soft, wrinkly, undone look for my summer bedding. Couldn't be happier!"
Thanks to these cooling sheets, my nights of restless sleep are now limited. If I do wake up, I just wrap myself in the sheets, curl up with my pregnancy pillow, and easily fall back to sleep—no matter the temperature.
