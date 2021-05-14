I’ve Tried Countless Cooling Bed Sheets, and These Are Unlike Any Others
I'm a total snob when it comes to bedding. It's something I've disclosed frequently in my time as a professional shopping writer, which has allowed me to test out sheets from some of the most popular bedding brands around today. I've slept on sateen sheets from Parachute, percale sheets from 10 Grove, classic sheets from Macy's Hotel Collection, eucalyptus sheets from Sheets & Giggles—the list goes on. But I've never slept on anything quite like Casper's new Hyperlite sheets, which the brand advertises as its "coolest sheets yet."
Part of Casper's latest cooling collection, the Hyperlite sheets are, as the name suggests, unbelievably lightweight. They're made with 100 percent tencel lyocell, a durable, moisture-absorbing fiber that's sustainably sourced from wood. What's more, the sheets feature a grid weave that makes them about as breathable as it gets. The pattern creates an almost see-through effect that allows for more airflow throughout the night.
I was skeptical that these thin sheets would feel uncomfortable and prove to be flimsy—I even did a visible double take when I initially got them out of their packaging because the texture was so different than anything I'd seen before. But, determined to give them a try, I put them on my bed before one of the first truly warm nights of the year in New York City.
To my pleasant surprise, they felt soft and comfortable and kept me from overheating as I slept, even while underneath a fluffy duvet. And despite their thin, gauze-like texture, the sheets didn't seem susceptible to rips or tears at the slightest snag thanks to the high-quality construction of the tencel lyocell grid weave.
If you're tired of waking up covered in night sweats or are in need of a lightweight set of sheets to replace your heavy-duty winter ones, Casper's Hyperlite sheets are worth a try. They're as close as it gets to sleeping with no sheets at all.
Head to Casper to pick out your new summer bedding today. You can order a basic set that comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases in one of five muted colors. Add a duvet cover and shams as you like.
To buy: From $109; casper.com.