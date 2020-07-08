Nearly 10,000 Amazon Shoppers Agree These Breathable Sheets Keep Them Sweat-Free All Night

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’ve been experiencing sweaty nights amidst the humid summer weather, you’re not alone. While some people can sleep soundly through just about anything, others need a little extra help to make it through the night peacefully. There are plenty of solutions for transitioning your room to a more comfortable atmosphere for the hot months ahead, but replacing your bed sheets with a more cooling fabric type is your best starting point.

Thanks to a recommendation from thousands of Amazon shoppers, you don’t have to look hard to find the perfect cooling sheet set. CGK Unlimited’s breathable and hypoallergenic sheets have racked up almost 10,000 five-star reviews, with customers calling them ‘the best sheets I’ve ever owned’ and saying they feel ‘like sleeping on butter!’

The six-piece set was designed to fit even the deepest mattresses (up to 16 feet), and includes four microfiber pillow cases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet. The double-brushed fabric is extremely soft to the touch and can even be thrown in the washing machine without fear of the fibers pilling, shrinking, or fading. Whether you own a twin, full, queen, king, or california king, you can snag the perfect set for your bed for no more than $45 for the largest size..

Image zoom amazon.com

To buy: From $33; amazon.com

“I’ve been testing these sheets and pillow cases out for about a week now and WOW, they DO feel amazing! It is VERY soft and feels nearly as good as the premium pima cotton sheets I’ve previously used, but for half the cost,” wrote one customer. “Take silk and velvet, mesh the two textures together to make one texture, and it’s around the ballpark of how these sheets feel. I’ve been having great nights of sleep with these since I’ve begun using them!”

“These sheets are the BEST SHEETS we have ever slept on,” said another reviewer. “We have bought very expensive Egyptian Cotton with a high-thread count and they can't compare to the comfort of our new ones from CGK Unlimited. The moment we put them on the bed and went to sleep that night, it was total bliss. I don't know how a new set of sheets made such a huge difference in a good night's sleep, but they did.”