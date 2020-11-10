This Moisture-Wicking Down Duvet Keeps Me Warm Without Causing Night Sweats—and It’s on Sale Right Now

The brand is known for its top-notch home and bedding products that consistently garner high ratings from customers, and this fluffy duvet is no exception. Made from 100 percent cotton and ethically sourced down filling, it provides year-round comfort for even the hottest sleepers. Designed with sewn-in chambers to keep it in place, the down fill won’t budge, which allows the duvet itself to maintain its shape—even if you toss it in the washing machine and dryer. Plus, it can easily fit into a variety of duvet covers.