Casper Just Gave Its Famous Bedding and Mattresses a Cooling Upgrade for Summer

According to Casper, the Snow Wave Hybrid and the Snow Nova Hybrid are the brand’s “most advanced solutions for nighttime overheating.” The new Snow mattresses are enhanced versions of the original Wave Hybrid and Nova Hybrid models, which now feature a proprietary four-pronged cooling system to make them six degrees cooler. They combine breathable foam layers with technology that pulls away 34 percent more heat from your body, working to effectively sustain temperature regulation for more than 12 hours at a time. Available in sizes twin through California king, the Snow Mattress collection has undergone over 150 tests at Casper Labs, hence its heftier price tag.