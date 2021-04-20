Casper mattress
Casper Just Gave Its Famous Bedding and Mattresses a Cooling Upgrade for Summer
Hot sleepers, take note.
Creating the perfect sleeping environment goes beyond a cushy mattress or set of high thread count sheets. Temperature alone can cause you to count sheep, and if you’re a hot sleeper, you’re certainly not alone. In fact, a recent Casper survey found that 48.9 percent of Americans report struggling with overheating while sleeping.
So with summer swiftly approaching, get the upper hand on night sweats before they start with Casper’s latest launch, the Cooling Collection: a line of innovative bedding products that’ll keep you cool and comfortable from bedtime until your morning alarm blares. The new release includes two mattresses based on the brand’s most popular models, lightweight woven tencel sheets, three duvets in a choice of fills, and a breathable mattress protector—so every square inch of your bed can be armored with temperature controlling power.
According to Casper, the Snow Wave Hybrid and the Snow Nova Hybrid are the brand’s “most advanced solutions for nighttime overheating.” The new Snow mattresses are enhanced versions of the original Wave Hybrid and Nova Hybrid models, which now feature a proprietary four-pronged cooling system to make them six degrees cooler. They combine breathable foam layers with technology that pulls away 34 percent more heat from your body, working to effectively sustain temperature regulation for more than 12 hours at a time. Available in sizes twin through California king, the Snow Mattress collection has undergone over 150 tests at Casper Labs, hence its heftier price tag.
The brand’s Hyperlite Sheets are also ideal for hot sleepers, made from tencel fabric that’s woven in a unique grid pattern to create a vent-like effect. Unlike other tencel sheets on the market, air can pass through more easily for maximum breathability through the night. The collection includes sheet sets and duvets available in sizes twin through California king, as well as pillowcase and sham sets in sizes standard or king. Options come in five colors: white, gray, indigo, dusty rose, and fog blue.
If you tend to nix a comforter altogether in the summer, but still crave that cuddly feel, Casper’s new Lightweight Duvet is for you. Its airy filling provides optimal temperature control during the warmer months, but it’s still plush and snuggly enough to use year-round. You can pick from three material options (down, down alt, or humidity-fighting) and a selection of three sizes for each (twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king/Cal king).
Casper’s final new launch in the collection, the Breathable Mattress Protector, is essential for limiting sleepless and sweaty nights while still protecting your mattress. Most waterproof mattress protectors are laminated, which inhibits breathability. But Casper’s version prevents wear and tear while allowing air to flow freely between your body and the mattress, maximizing cooling and breathability. It’s available in sizes twin through California king.
Hot sleepers, rejoice. Casper’s new collection will help make sleepless nights and night sweats a thing of the past.