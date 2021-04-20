Resort Bamboo Bed Sheets
These Soft and Luxurious Bamboo Sheets Are Hands Down the Silkiest Bedding I Own
My night sweats have ceased altogether.
Owning a set of bamboo sheets can make a world of difference in your sleep quality—especially if you're prone to night sweats like myself. Not only does the sustainable material wick away excess moisture throughout the night, its buttery smooth feel is unmatched by most sheets on the market. Though they may cost more than your average microfiber or polyester sheets, they are hands down worth every penny—just look to Cariloha's Resort Bamboo Sheets.
Cariloha's bamboo sheets are made from 100 percent viscose bamboo and have a sleek sateen finish with box-stitch seams that will stand the test of time (and repeated runs through the wash). The odor and allergen-resistant material stays three degrees cooler than non-bamboo materials and has thermal-regulating properties that make it suitable for year-round use. Each set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two matching pillowcases, in sizes ranging from queen to split king. The sheets were designed with extra-deep pockets to fit a variety of mattress sizes without slipping off the corners, even through tossing and turning.
To buy: From $239; cariloha.com or amazon.com.
After trying out the brand's highly rated sheets myself, I can confidently say I'll never return to another material. Not only have my night sweats completely ceased, the silky sheets seem to only get softer with every wash. True to their name, the sheets' "beach resort" quality transformed my $400 mattress into a luxurious sleep experience that feels worlds away from my NYC apartment—something my other sheets have never achieved before.
With eight shades to choose from, it's no wonder so many people have come back to purchase additional sets. They've acquired over 3,100 five-star ratings from reviewers on the brand's site who say they "will never buy another brand of sheets." (I can relate.)
"This is my fourth set of sheets since Christmas," wrote one reviewer. "[I] first purchased the Classic, and I loved them so much I had to get the Resort. I love all of them! They are so soft, and the way they drape over your body is just amazing. They do not stick to you, and I am so happy I made the splurge."
"This is the second set we own," wrote another. "We can not say enough about them.... quality and comfort are hands down the greatest. You get what you pay for, and they are worth every cent. Feels like sleeping in the most luxurious hotel!"
The Cariloha Resort Bed Sheets are available on the brand's site and Amazon starting at $239 per set.