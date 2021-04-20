These Soft and Luxurious Bamboo Sheets Are Hands Down the Silkiest Bedding I Own

Cariloha's bamboo sheets are made from 100 percent viscose bamboo and have a sleek sateen finish with box-stitch seams that will stand the test of time (and repeated runs through the wash). The odor and allergen-resistant material stays three degrees cooler than non-bamboo materials and has thermal-regulating properties that make it suitable for year-round use. Each set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two matching pillowcases, in sizes ranging from queen to split king. The sheets were designed with extra-deep pockets to fit a variety of mattress sizes without slipping off the corners, even through tossing and turning.