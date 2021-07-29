Amazon's Best-Selling Bed Sheets Are on Sale Right Now
There's no better feeling than slipping into your bed and having soft and silky sheets touch your skin, but bedding isn't universal and everyone has different preferences. But most people desire sheets that are comfortable, cool, and within their budget. And let's face it, bedding can get pricey. Thankfully, Amazon's best-selling bed sheets are currently on sale at a 15 percent discount, meaning you can get the California Design Den Four-Piece Bed Sheet Set for under $60 right now.
The customer-favorite bedding set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. While the king and California king size sets are currently $51, you can grab the queen and full size sets for $41. Plus, shoppers can choose from 30 different colors and patterns including sky blue, pure white, dark gray, floral, and more.
For the affordable price tag, these sheets provide the ultimate level of comfort. Between the 400-thread count, sateen weave, and 100 percent long-staple cotton fiber, they're not only soft but durable, too. California Design Den doesn't produce sheets with any harmful substances, so you can rest assured that your skin is safe as you sleep.
To buy: $51 (was $60); amazon.com.
When it comes to fitted sheets, many people worry about the elastic fitting just right or the sheet gliding off their mattresses—neither will be the case here. The fitted sheet is made with deep pockets to fit both low-profile and taller mattresses comfortably and securely.
And you won't have to worry about their condition changing over time and after washing since the sheets are designed to face regular wash cycles without fading, so you can purchase any color or print without a doubt in your mind. The sheets also get softer with every wash, making your slumber even better than when they first arrive.
Since the set is an Amazon best-seller in the flat bed sheet category and has nearly 43,000 ratings, it's no surprise that customers have a lot of good things to say about their purchase. "They are durable, the fitted sheets always stay in place, even on our very deep mattress, and they feel smooth and great climbing into bed every night," one shared.
"The fabric is a high-quality cotton and does not cause sweating like synthetic sheets. Not thin like some cheaper sheets. There are convenient labels telling you which side of the fitted sheets are the top/bottom and which are the longer sides," said another.
You can get the best-selling bed sheet set for just $51 at Amazon right now while the limited-time 15 percent off discount lasts.