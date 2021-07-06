The Cooling Sheets That Sold Out 10 Times Just Restocked—and Launched Fresh Designs

The entire collection is crafted with eucalyptus made from natural wood pulp. The material feels silky-smooth against the skin and absorbs excess moisture in even the highest temperatures. Since the fibers are ultra-smooth (we're talking no wrinkles for dust or dirt to hide in), even those with bothersome allergies can sleep comfortably. As an added bonus, the sheets and duvet covers—which are dyed with natural ingredients such as turmeric, rose petals, bark, and gardenia—can be run through the wash and tumble-dried.