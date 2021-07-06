The Cooling Sheets That Sold Out 10 Times Just Restocked—and Launched Fresh Designs
Calling all hot sleepers—if your current bedding isn't keeping you cool throughout the night, it might be time for an upgrade. Lucky for you, Buffy's Eucalyptus Collection just came back in stock, featuring moisture-wicking sheets, duvet covers, and duvet inserts. Considering the collection has sold out 10 times already, we'd recommend grabbing anything that catches your eye while you can, including the brand's three new stripe designs.
The entire collection is crafted with eucalyptus made from natural wood pulp. The material feels silky-smooth against the skin and absorbs excess moisture in even the highest temperatures. Since the fibers are ultra-smooth (we're talking no wrinkles for dust or dirt to hide in), even those with bothersome allergies can sleep comfortably. As an added bonus, the sheets and duvet covers—which are dyed with natural ingredients such as turmeric, rose petals, bark, and gardenia—can be run through the wash and tumble-dried.
Shopping for high-quality bedding often requires a splurge, which is why Buffy offers a seven-day free trial for you to test out its items before fully committing. You'll only be charged for the bedding you've ordered once the trial ends (or you can ship back the items ahead of the week's end to receive a complete refund).
Whether you tend to sleep hot—or sleep next to someone who does—reviewers say the entire collection is the answer to "sleeping beautifully" again. Shoppers claim the sheets feel "buttery soft," while others call the duvet cover "the best they've ever had."
Buffy's eucalyptus sheet sets and duvet covers are available in six solid colors (plus the three new stripe patterns) and can accomodate twin to California king sizes, alongside the matching comforter. Head to the brand's site to shop the best-sellers before they're gone again.