Thousands of People Are Obsessed With Brooklinen’s Best-Selling Bedding—And It’s on Sale Right Now
We’ll take one of each, please!
With such an emphasis on sleep and so many new brilliant sleep products (hello, silk pillowcases and weighted eye masks!), we can’t help but obsess over an amazing set of sheets, especially when they’re even better than hotel quality. A good night of sleep really does start in the bedroom, and when your bed is fitted with the best of the best, you can feel the difference.
That’s why when the Brooklyn, New York-based bedding brand Brooklinen first launched five years ago, we immediately became obsessed with its sheets—the company provided a much-needed, fresh take on high-quality sheets and sleep in general. Sleep has always been an essential part of life, but thanks to Brooklinen’s buttery-soft cotton sheets, which now have more than 37,000 five-star reviews, the way we sleep and the products we use to enhance it has become more of a lifestyle—one that now has a cult following.
In honor of Brooklinen’s five-year anniversary this month, the company is offering 20 percent off everything from now until May 7, including some of its best-selling items. Plus, don’t forget Brooklinen’s hidden Last Call sale section, which includes the brand’s limited-edition items available at a discounted price. Shop our top five picks from Brooklinen’s most popular bedding items below.
1
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen recently introduced two new colors (mint and rose) for its sheets, and they’re already selling like crazy! Shop the two newest colorways plus 10 more colors and patterns of the Hardcore Sheet Bundle, which includes one core sheet set, one duvet cover, and two extra pillowcases.
To buy: from $219; brooklinen.com.
2
Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle
If you don’t need a duvet cover, this set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases in 12 different colors and six sizes.
To buy: from $189; brooklinen.com.
3
Super Plush Move-In Bundle
Moving soon? This bundle is perfect for those wanting to completely replace their bath towels and other bathroom essentials. Choose from four different towel colors, and you’ll receive four bath towels, two hand towels, four washcloths, and a bath mat.
To buy: from $199; brooklinen.com.
4
Lightweight Quilt
Light enough for summer, this quilt is made to be used as a replacement for a heavier comforter or as a lighter filling for a duvet cover. If you’re more of a minimalist when it comes to your bedding design, this quilt comes in four subtle patterns.
To buy: from $249; brooklinen.com.
5
Down Comforter
If it’s finally time to replace that down comforter insert inside your duvet cover, this option with more than 1,300 five-star reviews is one of the best for all seasons. Inside it’s filled with fluffy, down clusters that are 700 fill power, while the outside shell is made with super-soft 400 thread count cotton sateen.
To buy: from $199; brooklinen.com.