I Tried Brooklinen’s Mulberry Silk Eye Mask and Pillowcase—and It Instantly Improved My Sleep

I've never been to a five-star hotel or a fancy spa resort, but I'm pretty sure I know what they'd be like—and that's not because of a new skincare discovery or bath tray purchase (though I'd welcome both). It's because I switched out my old eye mask and pillowcase for ones made of a material so lush, so soft that my sleep routine instantly changed for the better.
I'm talking about mulberry silk. More specifically, the mulberry silk line of sleep essentials from Brooklinen.
On sight, I fell in love with these products. I mean, they look like they belong in a museum with the gratifying sheen they produce. Aside from aesthetics, though, the way these items feel is unlike anything I've ever touched, including other high-end bedsheets and comforters. When you feel these mulberry silk accessories, you're transported into a cocoon of comfort. They're cool and slick, and they have a lightweight feel to them that is unmatched.
Initially I was nervous that I'd be too excited to sleep on my first night using the eye mask and pillowcase, but I had no trouble drifting off thanks to their cloud-like comfort. Usually, I'm a restless, hot sleeper, but with this set I didn't wake up in the middle of the night overheated. Nor did I have to keep adjusting my eye mask—not only is the Brooklinen mask much bigger than others I've worn, but it also comes with a stretchy band that somehow fits snugly without being irritating.
The mask's size difference is a game changer because no excess light peeks through from the outside. Before, tiny rays of illumination would wake me up when my roommate came home or when my window neighbor turned on their lights, but I can happily say these disturbances don't bother me anymore.
Along with a better night's rest, there are many cosmetic benefits to sleeping on silk pillowcases or using silk eye masks. Silk bedding can prevent frizzy hair in the morning, and since the material is so much smoother than cotton, it puts less strain on your skin, meaning it actually might prevent wrinkles from arising, too. Knowing this, my spa resort comparison feels even more accurate.
Having these two items in my home have made a mental impact on me, too. They make it feel like this space that I have been festering in during the pandemic is renewed. Each time I lay my head on my pillowcase and put the eye mask on, I feel like I'm in a different place—one that's less stressful and not filled with so many unknowns. It helps me unwind from the day and feel better about whatever tomorrow holds. It seems dramatic, but these two sleep accessories really do have a lasting effect on me, and for that I'm grateful.
Below, you can shop the sleep bundle that changed my nights (and my headspace) for the better.