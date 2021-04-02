Brooklinen Launched Limited-Edition Sheets for Spring, and They’re Bound to Sell Out

It's time to trade in your neutral white and cool gray bedding for bolder colors and patterns more suitable for the sunny days ahead because Brooklinen's popular sheets just got a spring upgrade. The new collection includes three solid hues: pastel lavender, toasted almond beige, and clay orange. There are also two prints; one is an Oxford terracotta and white striped design, and the other is a sea grass-inspired orange and white pattern.
Brooklinen's classic percale sheets and its best-selling sateen sheets are now available in these modern designs inspired by nature. The Classic Sheets provide a hotel-like crispness with a matte finish, while the Luxe Sheets offer a smooth, buttery feel reminiscent of silk but without the shine.
If you've been considering upgrading your bedding, now's the time to give your bedroom the seasonal refresh it deserves, both in terms of aesthetics and comfort. Not only are Brooklinen sheets a perennial favorite among shoppers (the percale and sateen styles both have well over 10,000 reviews each), but these new colors are too stylish to pass up, especially considering they won't be around for long.
When Brooklinen has a launch like this, you can expect it to sell out swiftly. A brand rep even confirmed that the limited-edition colors will likely be gone in just a few weeks. So if you have your eye on one of the new shades, act fast.
If you haven't already tried out a set of Brooklinen's popular sheets, a quick scan of the reviews will convince you to take the plunge. "These sheets are so soft and luxurious I feel like I am sleeping in a fancy hotel bed every night," one shopper wrote of the sateen sheets.
Another said, "If you seek a cool sleeping experience on high quality sheets, Brooklinen is an excellent choice," adding that sleeping in the percale sheets is "like sleeping on a cloud."
Check out all of the new spring colors and patterns below. They're just the thing to help transition your bedroom from winter to summer.