Everything at Brooklinen Is Up to 25% Off—Including Its Ultra-Soft Loungewear and Bedding

End-of-year sales are usually everywhere you look during the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day, and this year is no different. From pretty much everything at Nordstrom to Amazon's post-holiday markdowns, nearly every retailer you can think of has launched sales to help you spend those gift cards you received for the holidays. One sale not to miss is from Brooklinen, the internet-loved bedding company whose buttery-soft sheets have become legendary at this point.
To see out 2020, Brooklinen has launched a sitewide end-of-year sale with absolutely everything discounted. All bedding, from duvet covers to pillowcases, is 15 percent off, while its loungewear—one of the brand’s latest launches—is 25 percent off. These markdowns are the biggest we’ve seen since Black Friday weekend, making this prime time to shop the brand on sale.
For those unfamiliar with the direct-to-consumer brand, Brooklinen has come a long way from just selling sheets. With loungewear, plush towels, furniture, and even candles, the company now offers pretty much everything you’ll need to stay comfy at home. Its sale makes it a great time to stock up on coziness-maximizing items, and the perfect chance to swap out old, faded bed sheets for the new year.
Can’t-miss deals include the brand’s best-selling luxe sateen and classic percale sheets, both of which are ultra-breathable—ideal for hot sleepers who toss and turn. These sheets have near-perfect ratings from hundreds of thousands of reviews, and those who want even a more luxurious touch can go with the heathered cashmere sheets that are lightweight enough to help you stay cool but just as soft as your favorite cozy sweater. Even Brooklinen’s top-rated down comforter is marked down, now as little as $126.
For the bathroom, you can get Brooklinen’s waffle and classic bath towels for just $50, while its ultra-absorbent plush towels that shoppers call “worth every penny” are only $58. As for comfy loungewear you’ll want to put on immediately after the bath, Brooklinen’s bathrobes are now just $84. While its Bed Stuy and Boerum joggers with huge pockets are already nearly sold out, shoppers can still get its wide-leg Baltic pants on sale. Its fleece-lined Montague zip hoodie is only $49, and its simple yet classic sweatshirt is going for the same price.
With items running out of stock (and even sold out), we’d recommend shopping Brooklinen’s end-of-year sale as soon as possible. The discounts are set to last for the week, so don’t let others beat you to it.
Check out our 11 favorites from Brooklinen’s sitewide sale below.