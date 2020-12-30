Everything at Brooklinen Is Up to 25% Off—Including Its Ultra-Soft Loungewear and Bedding

End-of-year sales are usually everywhere you look during the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day, and this year is no different. From pretty much everything at Nordstrom to Amazon's post-holiday markdowns, nearly every retailer you can think of has launched sales to help you spend those gift cards you received for the holidays. One sale not to miss is from Brooklinen, the internet-loved bedding company whose buttery-soft sheets have become legendary at this point.