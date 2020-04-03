Brooklinen Is Having a Sale on Its Cult-Favorite Comforters (but Only for This Weekend)

Image zoom brooklinen.com

With warmer weather on the horizon, it may be time to rethink your current bedding situation so you can stay cozy without overheating as temperatures rise (no night sweats here). And it just so happens that Brooklinen is having a sale on its cult-favorite comforters this weekend. Its down and down alternative comforters are all 15 percent off, but you only have a few days to take advantage of the deals.

Choose between luxuriously fluffy all-season comforters that offer a bit of extra filling to keep you comfortable (but not too hot) year-round and lightweight comforters that are great for warmer climates or those who overheat easily. They’re a bit more breathable, but they’ll still keep you toasty when temperatures drop.



In addition to picking whether or not to go with an all-season or lightweight fill, you can also choose between traditional down filling and down alternative materials. Brooklinen’s down fill comforters are made with down feather clusters ethically sourced and produced in Canada, while its down alternative options are made with shaved microfibers designed to replicate the texture and feel of traditional down filling. The down alternative comforters are a great option for vegans and anyone with allergies; they’re also a bit cheaper than down comforters.



Both the down and down alternative comforters feature a 100 percent cotton sateen shell with evenly distributed filling for a seriously comfortable sleep. Customers confirm that these comforters are as fluffy, warm, and breathable as they appear.

“[It’s] almost as perfect as snuggling with a big floofy doggo,” one reviewer wrote about the down comforter.

“I was a bit doubtful when I first opened the box because the comforter was so light, but it has turned out to be very warm on cold nights and comfortable on warm ones,” another said of the down alternative comforter.

Head to Brooklinen to shop all four comforter options while this sale lasts. You’ll see the discount appear in your cart at checkout.