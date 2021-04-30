I Tried the Cooling Percale Sheets With Over 86,000 Reviews—and Now I Finally Understand the Hype
As a shopping writer, I've had the opportunity to try so many different types of sheets, from silky bamboo to cozy flannel and everything in between. But the most comfortable set by far has been Brooklinen's Classic sheets. Ever since I put them on my mattress, sliding into bed at the end of the day actually feels like a treat—kind of like I'm sleeping at a luxurious hotel for the night.
The sheets are made of long-staple cotton with a percale weave, so they feel crisp to the touch and have a lovely matte finish. This makes them perfect for hot sleepers who prefer cooling bedding. My legs never feel like they're sticking to these sheets when I'm a bit overheated, and I don't wake up drenched in sweat in the middle of the night with them.
I never thought I'd be the type of person to use white sheets, but I love how the window pane pattern looks on my bed. Plus, it's easy to tell that the brand put a lot of thought into the design: The pillowcases have envelope closures that prevent my various-sized pillows from spilling out, while the fitted sheet has convenient "long" and "short" labels on their respective sides, which make it a breeze to put back on my bed after doing laundry.
I'm honestly not sure why it took me so long to get my hands on a set of Brooklinen sheets, especially since they're so popular. (Even my boyfriend has at least three sets in his rotation.) The cotton percale sheets are actually the brand's original product, so it's no surprise that they have a whopping 86,000+ reviews.
To buy: From $79 (was $99); brooklinen.com
If you're thinking about trying out the popular cooling sheets for yourself, we've got good news: In honor of its seventh birthday, Brooklinen slashed the prices on its entire site. That means you can get a brand-new set of sheets (or a lightweight comforter or plush towels) for 20 percent off if you shop now. Just make sure the code BDAY is applied to your order before checking out (it should automatically apply, but just in case you want to double check).
Even limited-edition colors and patterns are discounted for a limited time. These shades (like lavender, toasted almond, and sea grass) are available in the Classic Core set, which also comes with a flat sheet. You can also go all-out and get a matching duvet cover with the Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle, which is nearly $58 off right now.
The Brooklinen sale is expected to last until May 5, 2021, but we recommend shopping soon to make sure you get your top choice. Some of the seasonal colors are already selling out in certain sizes. Trust me, these crisp cotton sheets are definitely worth the hype.
To buy: From $87 (was $109); brooklinen.com
