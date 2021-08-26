Shoppers Say They'd Buy This Affordable Sound Machine 'a Hundred Times Over'

"Love, love, love this one!" one reviewer begins. "We've used other sound machines and this is by far our favorite. It will play sounds as long as it's on (no 60 minute shut-off, which was what we didn't like about some other sound machines). If it's plugged into an outlet (which we do), no batteries are required. It's lightweight and portable for those times when the baby will be taking a nap or going to bed somewhere other than home. The real clincher for us was that it was reasonably priced, didn't have an automatic shut-off, and had multiple sounds. I'd buy this a hundred times over."