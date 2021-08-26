Shoppers Say They'd Buy This Affordable Sound Machine 'a Hundred Times Over'
Not being able to sleep is rough, full stop. For some of us, there are obstacles like outside sounds and general insomnia. Others are getting used to the joys of new parenthood, and though exhausted, can't seem to get some shut eye. Regardless of the person's reason, need, or age, nearly 1,300 five-star ratings on Amazon point to the Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine as a godsend for falling asleep faster.
This sound machine has six sound settings, including classic white noises and lullabies meant for babies (but we won't judge if they work for you, too). It can be powered by batteries for easy maneuvering between bedrooms or taking with you while traveling, and comes with a power cord if you prefer to plug it in. The white noise machine will turn off automatically after a designated time or stay on all night if you need it to.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
"Love, love, love this one!" one reviewer begins. "We've used other sound machines and this is by far our favorite. It will play sounds as long as it's on (no 60 minute shut-off, which was what we didn't like about some other sound machines). If it's plugged into an outlet (which we do), no batteries are required. It's lightweight and portable for those times when the baby will be taking a nap or going to bed somewhere other than home. The real clincher for us was that it was reasonably priced, didn't have an automatic shut-off, and had multiple sounds. I'd buy this a hundred times over."
Another shopper who has a baby also noted this noise machine is great for the whole family to use.
"A must-have for yourself and baby!" said the reviewer. "My husband and I looked at many sound machines prior to purchasing this one. Some prices were upwards of $50. I bought this one due to its affordability and great reviews, and I'm so glad that we did! We plug ours in and leave it on all night. Not only do we sleep better, but the baby does as well. I noticed a difference after our first night of use! This is a must-have for a household with a baby!"
If you have a baby or just can't seem to get some shut-eye, order the Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine from Amazon today and get back to bed.