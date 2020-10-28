This Heated Blanket Is My Secret to Surviving Minnesota Winters

The Biddeford electric heated blanket is made from 100 percent polyester that feels like a soft, lightweight fleece. The ultra-thin wires are spread throughout the entire blanket; in fact, they're so small, I barely notice them. What really sold me on this one over any other heated blanket was the 10 temperature settings. The first three levels are a gentle way to enhance the coziness, and settings four to six keep me comfortably warm while sleeping. If I really need to defrost after braving a blizzard, six to seven get the blanket hot and toasty in just a few minutes.