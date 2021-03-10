The 8 Best Twin Mattresses to Shop in 2021, According to Professional Bed Testers

It's crucial to find a bed that keeps you well-supported while you sleep and provides the right level of firmness, no matter what size you're looking to buy. Stomach and back sleepers may experience lower back pain if their mattress allows the midsection to sink too far into the bed. To rectify that, choose a twin bed with at least a medium firmness level that provides cushioning to the hips, shoulders, and other sensitive areas. Side sleepers can also experience stress on pressure points, so it's important that your mattress strikes the right balance between plush comfort and proper lumbar support.