The Best Queen Mattresses for a Blissful Night’s Sleep

When it comes to mattress sizes, the queen reigns supreme thanks to its versatility. Queen-size beds are a solid choice for all kinds of sleepers, no matter your preferred sleep position, because of the many different mattress materials available. But with so many options out there, how do you even begin to find the best queen mattress for you?
To help you with your search, the experts at Mattress Advisor tested hundreds of beds to identify the top 10 queen mattresses on the market. Keep reading for a breakdown of their picks.
Though a standard queen bed is 60 inches wide and 80 inches long, there are a variety of styles to choose from. As an added bonus, online mattress brands frequently run sales promotions and throw in freebies with your purchase, such as a set of pillows or sheets. But don't get blinded by the discounts. It's important to do your research before selecting a bed, starting with the materials used.
Types of Queen-Size Mattresses
Innerspring: Traditional innerspring mattresses have plenty of bounce and are naturally breathable. The inner coil system prevents sagging and provides durability, giving the bed a firmer feel.
Memory Foam: Memory foam beds conform to a sleeper's body and evenly distribute weight to promote a comfortable night's sleep. These mattresses are less bouncy than innersprings and can trap in body heat if they're not made with cooling technology.
Latex: Natural latex mattresses are hypoallergenic and breathable, so they tend to sleep cooler than memory foam. They're also more buoyant and make you feel like you're floating on top of the bed instead of sinking into it. However, mattresses made with latex are often pricier than other models.
Hybrid: Hybrid beds combine two or more mattress types, usually innerspring and memory foam. This means they have both the support of coils and the comfort of foam layers.
Firmness Levels
Though mattress companies tend to use similar rating systems when measuring firmness, the feel of a bed is ultimately subjective. What's cushy for one person may be too firm for another. Most sleepers gravitate towards medium to medium-firm mattresses for optimal comfort and support. In general, softer beds provide extra cushioning, which makes them ideal for side sleepers, while firm mattresses have more tension and pushback, which benefits back and stomach sleepers.
Saatva’s hybrid mattress combines a soft Euro pillow top, contouring memory foam, and two responsive coil systems for a supportive sleep experience. This queen-size bed comes in three firmness levels—plush soft, luxury firm, and firm—all of which work to keep your spine aligned during the night.
This gel memory foam mattress from Nectar rates as medium on the firmness scale and is suitable for all sleep positions. Its supportive foam layers help keep the spine aligned while also providing pressure relief. But the best part is that the brand offers a 365-night home trial, so you and your partner can test out the bed for a full year before committing
Those looking for a more luxurious queen will want to check out WinkBeds’s hybrid mattress. It’s made in the United States and features a layer of gel-infused foam on top of individually wrapped coils. The Mattress Advisor team found The WinkBed to have superior edge support, and it also received high marks in spinal alignment. The mattress is covered with a responsive quilted foam Euro pillow top and comes in four firmness options—softer, luxury firm, firmer, and plus.
Memory foam is known for its ability to contour to your body, but it often traps in heat, which may leave you feeling uncomfortable during the night. The Casper mattress has open-cell construction to increase breathability so that you stay cool while you sleep. Its three foam layers are designed to provide lumbar support, which helped earn this bed high scores in spine alignment. And the mattress is exceptionally responsive to movement, making it a great choice for all sleep styles.
The Helix Midnight Luxe utilizes several cooling technologies. From the premium quilted top layer, which is infused with gel to absorb heat, to the coils and support foam that are designed to promote airflow, this queen is one of the best cooling mattresses on the market. The bed is backed by Helix’s 100-night sleep trial and a 15-year limited warranty.
The DreamCloud is a hybrid mattress that combines gel memory foam, coils, and a cashmere and quilted foam topper. This bed earned high marks in responsiveness and motion transfer—two traits that make it especially great for couples and senior sleepers who need extra support without a lot of added movement. The mattress’s near-perfect score in spinal alignment indicates that it’s a good choice for most sleep positions. An added bonus: Each purchase of a queen bed comes with a free set of sheets.
You don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a reliable mattress. Brooklyn Bedding’s Bowery mattress is an all-foam option, and a queen costs under $700. The bed is made up of four layers, including one that features a specialty foam called Energex, which feels like a mix between latex and soft memory foam. Each section works together to keep the spine aligned and respond to your every movement.
Side sleepers benefit from extra cushioning at the shoulders and hips, but also need enough lumbar support to keep the spine from sinking too far into the bed. The Nolah Original provides pressure relief to sensitive points while delivering near-perfect alignment. In addition, the mattress features breathable foam to prevent overheating and has a bouncier feel that resembles latex.
This gel-infused memory foam mattress from Puffy received high marks for spinal alignment and pressure relief, which is good news for individuals who suffer from backaches. If you sleep with a partner, the bed’s excellent motion isolation keeps the other person’s movements confined to their side of the mattress, so you won’t be disturbed by someone else’s tossing and turning during the night
For the price of one queen mattress, the Layla gives you two thanks to its flippable design. One side is medium-soft while the other is firm, allowing you to choose your preferred feel. On both sides, the memory foam provides fantastic pressure relief and responsiveness, making it a solid pick for every type of sleeper.