I’ve Tested Dozens of Pillows From Amazon—and These Are the Absolute Best

There are over 3,000 sleeping pillows available on Amazon, but you don't have to pore over thousands to find the best for your bed.
Whether you're after a supportive and pain-relieving pillow, something soft and snuggly, a cooling pillow that's comfortable all night, or a style that's truly customizable, there's something for every personal preference and budget on Amazon. And these eight pillows, which start at just $20 apiece, are the best place to begin.
As a shopping editor, it's my job to find and test the best products in home, beauty, fashion, you name it—and after testing dozens of the most reviewed and top-rated pillows from Amazon, these stood out due to their comfortable feel, high-quality materials, innovative features, and overall value. And I'm not the only one who loves them! Tons of fellow shoppers rave about these Amazon finds, giving them hundreds (if not thousands) of five-star ratings and praise-filled reviews. What's more, most are Prime-eligible, allowing members and anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial to get their new pillows with complimentary two-day shipping.
If you're ready to upgrade your bed, choose from one of these editor-loved pillows and you'll be blissfully snoozing in no time.
The Goldilocks of pillows, Casper’s basic sleeping pillow offers both impressive support and a plush feel thanks to its unique “pillow-in-pillow” design. Its inner microfiber-filled pillow doesn’t collapse throughout the night and firmly supports your head and neck, while its outer layer is packed with a down alternative that gives it that fluffy look and feel. The hybrid piece, which keeps me comfortable on both my back and side, is like getting two pillows in one. It’s no wonder over 2,800 shoppers gave it a five-star rating.
Those who prefer dense, supportive foam will appreciate this pillow that’s thick yet surprisingly breezy. The graphite- and cooling-gel infused pillow wicks away moisture and doesn’t trap heat—unlike most other foam styles. And thanks to its top-notch foam materials, it retains its shape and thickness, properly propping you up throughout the night.
Just like the brand name implies, Beckham Hotel Collection’s pillows offer that upscale look and feel inspired by luxurious suite bedding. Despite the affordable price point, the set feels soft, cool, and lightweight, and it offers cushy support thanks to its thick gel fiber stuffing. Even the pickiest of shoppers—like a self-professed “pillow snob”—gave this best-selling two-pack a perfect rating on Amazon. And while I prefer something thicker when I slumber, I love the high-end, poofy look these add to my bed.
Soft but supportive, Layla’s memory foam-filled pillow features an innovative Cutec yarn cover with copper that’s cool to the touch, antibacterial, and impressively silky. The all-natural pillow features organic, eco-friendly materials, making this a great choice for the sustainable shopper who wants a huggable pillow.
Nod off for the night with this “smart fluff” pillow that doesn’t clump and keeps its shape. The innovative find is stuffed with interlocking fibers that stay put, ensuring you won’t need to reshape and fluff up your pillow throughout the night. Reviewers also love its adjustable design, which expands when you unzip it.
Hot sleepers, say hello to the game changer. While foam tends to trap heat, this Tempur-Pedic memory foam pillow provides the “pressure-relieving” comfort and support shoppers expect from the brand in an always-cool pillow. To my surprise, the gel-infused find felt refreshing all night and helped me sleep more soundly. And it comes in two thicknesses (low and high), allowing you to get the popular pillow in your desired height.
Over 28,000 shoppers gave this pillow a five-star rating, praising its gentle lift and overall versatility. Unlike most pillows, which come as is, this adjustable pillow comes with extra stuffing, allowing owners to experiment and create their perfect pillow right at home. Reviewers also love its soft feel and naturally cooling bamboo-derived materials.
Another customizable pillow, the Easy Breather can be unzippered to remove some of its stuffing and create a personalized feel. The hypoallergenic option comes stuffed with a combination of memory foam and smooth fibers that mimic down, giving you the feathery feel without the allergens. And just like everything from Nest Bedding, the pillow is CertiPUR-US certified, meaning it’s made without harmful chemicals.