The 8 Best Organic Mattresses for Eco-Conscious Sleepers

Best for Side Sleepers: PlushBeds Botanical Bliss

Side sleepers need a mattress that provides pressure relief (for areas like the hips and shoulders) and offers firm support (to promote healthy spine alignment). The medium-firm PlushBeds Botanical Bliss is ideal for side sleepers because it's comfortable yet durable––you can even customize the feel of the bed by unzipping the cover and rotating the Dunlop latex layers. Because of its customization options, Mattress Advisor reviewers also recommend the Botanical Bliss for couples who prefer different levels of support as they sleep. The all-natural bed is Greenguard Gold certified and comes with an impressive 25-year warranty.