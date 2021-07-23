The 8 Best Organic Mattresses for Eco-Conscious Sleepers
Finding an organic mattress is no easy task. There just aren't a lot of online beds that are sustainable, biodegradable, and free of synthetic materials.
Need help starting your search? The expert review team at Mattress Advisor has you covered. They've tested hundreds of beds in order to find the best organic mattresses on the market. Scroll down to learn more about each bed, and use the handy glossary below to make sure you understand what you're buying.
Our organic mattress recommendations:
- Best Overall: Saatva Latex Hybrid
- Best Luxury: WinkBeds EcoCloud
- Best for Side Sleepers: PlushBeds Botanical Bliss
- Best Memory Foam: Loom & Leaf
- Best Cooling: Brentwood Home Oceano
- Best Latex: Awara
- Best for Back Pain: Avocado Green
- Best for Back Sleepers: Birch by Helix
Shopping for the Best Organic Mattress
Mattress Type
Innerspring
A bouncy, innerspring mattress is about as traditional as you can get with bedding. While a standard innerspring features coils topped with a thin layer of padding, organic models use recycled steel coils and organic wool or cotton to maintain an eco-friendly construction.
Latex
Latex mattresses are naturally hypoallergenic, dust mite resistant, and breathable. Natural latex comes from rubber trees and must be certified organic, meaning beds made with natural latex often carry heftier price tags. If you see Dunlop latex listed, the mattress will likely be on the firmer side while Talalay latex has a softer, more plush feel due to differences in the manufacturing process.
Memory Foam
It's impossible to have a 100 percent organic memory foam mattress, but you can still find all-foam beds that are more green than others. Most polyurethane-based mattresses produce some level of off-gassing when they're opened—meaning they release chemicals into the air—so look for options that use CertiPUR-US certified foam or plant-based foam to ensure that less harmful VOCs are being emitted.
Hybrid
Hybrid beds combine two or more mattress types to give you double the benefits. But because you're essentially getting multiple mattresses in one, hybrids tend to be on the more expensive side.
Organic Mattress Certifications
When shopping for a green mattress, you may come across the following certifications:
GreenGuard: A mattress with a GreenGuard certification means it has low levels of VOCs and produces minimal off-gassing. A GreenGuard-certified bed is good, but a GreenGuard Gold certification is even better—GreenGuard Gold follows stricter requirements by checking for additional chemicals and limiting VOC emissions by almost half.
OEKO-TEX® Standard 100: OEKO-TEX® tests for harmful chemicals and emissions that cause off-gassing. If a mattress carries this label, it means every component of the bed was tested by an independent OEKO-TEX® partner for toxic substances and confirmed to be harmless for human health.
Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS): In order to earn a GOLS certification, a latex mattress must contain more than 95 percent organic material.
Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS): To get a GOTS certification, the mattress must be made of at least 70 percent certified organic fibers, and the other 30 percent must be free of harmful chemicals.
CertiPUR-US: CertiPUR-US certifications are granted to non-toxic foam products that have low VOC emissions and are made without ozone depleters, heavy metals, and other chemicals.
The 8 Best Organic Mattresses
Best Overall: Saatva Latex Hybrid
For a mattress to earn Best Overall, it has to appeal to a wide range of sleepers. The Saatva Latex Hybrid works for back, side, and stomach sleepers thanks to its design. Mattress Advisor testers tell Real Simple that this bed supports healthy spine alignment and relieves pressure along sensitive areas (it earned a 9 out of 10 in both categories). Plus, the mattress is made with GOTS-certified organic New Zealand wool, natural Talalay latex, and recycled steel coils, meaning it's 100 percent organic. Perks like free white glove delivery and an organic cotton cover add a touch of luxury at an affordable price—less than $2,000 for a queen size.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (latex and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.9/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 180 nights
Best Luxury: WinkBeds EcoCloud
The EcoCloud is Winkbeds's all-natural latex mattress made with high-quality materials like natural wool, Talalay latex, and an organic cotton cover. A comfort layer with five zones of ergonomic support helps maintain proper spine alignment and reinforced edges allow the sleeper to sprawl out across the entire surface. Individually wrapped coils provide stability and extra airflow throughout the mattress. The EcoCloud also comes with a 120-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (latex and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.6/10
- Firmness: Medium (5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 120 nights
Best for Side Sleepers: PlushBeds Botanical Bliss
Side sleepers need a mattress that provides pressure relief (for areas like the hips and shoulders) and offers firm support (to promote healthy spine alignment). The medium-firm PlushBeds Botanical Bliss is ideal for side sleepers because it's comfortable yet durable––you can even customize the feel of the bed by unzipping the cover and rotating the Dunlop latex layers. Because of its customization options, Mattress Advisor reviewers also recommend the Botanical Bliss for couples who prefer different levels of support as they sleep. The all-natural bed is Greenguard Gold certified and comes with an impressive 25-year warranty.
- Mattress Type: Latex
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.1/10
- Firmness: Medium (5/10) or medium-firm (6.5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Best Memory Foam: Loom & Leaf
It can be tough for memory foam lovers to find a non-toxic mattress. Luckily, Saatva has the Loom & Leaf. Its natural materials include CertiPUR-US certified foam layers and a hypoallergenic organic cotton cover with an antimicrobial treatment. The bed comes in two firmness options—relaxed-firm (aka medium-firm) and firm—and it features gel-infused foam to keep sleepers cool, which you don't typically see in a memory foam mattress. Plus, it earned high marks on Mattress Advisor's spine alignment and durability tests.
- Mattress Type: Gel memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.2/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10) or firm (8/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 180 nights
Best Cooling: Brentwood Home Oceano
Memory foam beds get a bad rap for sleeping hot. To keep night sweats at bay, the Brentwood Home Oceano mattress has temperature-neutral plant-based foams, two layers of innerspring coils, breathable organic wool, and a moisture-wicking mattress cover. Mattress Advisor reviewers were so impressed with this bed that they awarded it an 8.5 out of 10 for cooling—an impressively high score for a memory foam mattress. Overall, the GreenGuard Gold certified Oceano, which is made in the U.S., creates an eco-friendly (and cool) sleep experience.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.5/10
- Firmness: Medium-soft (4/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 365 nights
Best Latex: Awara
Made with 4 inches of organic Dunlop latex, the Awara mattress gently relieves stress on pressure points. A supportive base of coils works in tandem with the latex to provide a responsive and bouncy sleep surface. The Awara cradles your curves without causing you to feel like you're sinking into the bed, and its spine alignment score of 8.5 out of 10 signals that it's firm enough for back and stomach sleepers. Reviewers recommend this mattress for anyone who enjoys the springy feel of latex but needs a sustainable and hypoallergenic option.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (latex and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.8/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6.5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 365 nights
Best for Back Pain: Avocado Green
The Avocado Green mattress is built with two Dunlop latex layers and a core of innerspring coils. This combination earned it a near perfect score on Mattress Advisor's spine alignment test. Not only does the Avocado support your lower lumbar area, but it's also ultra-responsive to your movements, so your spine stays aligned even as you toss and turn at night. Add a soft mattress topper for extra pressure relief and a plusher feel.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (latex and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.5/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (7/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 365 nights
Best for Back Sleepers: Birch by Helix
Typically, back sleepers prefer a firm mattress, and the Birch Natural has an above-average firmness level thanks to its construction. Its top layer is made of 100 percent organic wool for cushioning and a touch of pressure relief. The natural latex layer contours to the lower back, allowing the hips to sink just far enough to keep the spine aligned while hundreds of individually wrapped coils cradle the entire body. As an added bonus, its near-perfect score in motion transfer means the Birch by Helix is also a great option for couples who don't want to disturb their partners as they move around during the night. This mattress provides seamless support, but if it feels too firm, you can add a 3-inch pillow top for maximum comfort.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (latex and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (7/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Jillian Mueller is a health and lifestyle writer for Mattress Advisor.
