The 10 Best Foam Pillows, According to Our Testing

Our top pick is The Company Store Dual Memory Foam and Gel Fiber Pillow because it has a smart, dual-sided design. One side uses supportive memory foam, while the other uses synthetic gel fiber to draw heat away from the head and neck and provide a softer, cloud-like feel.

"Memory foam has a slow response rate (think of it as the 'bounce-back'), and as the body sinks into the pillow, it gradually molds around the body's weight, using the pillow's density to create a firm support that stays in place all night long," says Murray. "Many sleepers swear this gives them their best night's sleep, as they're no longer shifting around due to a pillow losing its shape throughout the night."

We sent 20 foam pillows to our testers, who slept on and evaluated each pillow based on quality, airflow, comfort, durability, and value. For expert tips and recommendations, we spoke to Kelly Murray , a certified pediatric and adult sleep coach.

If you often wake up with shoulder, neck, or back pain, a memory foam pillow could be the solution you've been looking for. These pillows mold around your body in response to heat and pressure, creating a cradle for your head and neck that can help minimize pain and lead to a better night's rest .

Best Overall Foam Pillow: The Company Store Dual Memory Foam and Gel Fiber Pillow thecompanystore.com View at The Company Store ($59 for standard) Who it's for: People who want a firm pillow that's cooling and doesn't lose its shape. Who it isn't for: People who want an adjustable foam pillow. We were wowed by the comfort and support provided by this solid memory foam pillow from The Company Store. A self-described combination sleeper, our tester even went as far as to call it their favorite pillow they've ever slept on: "It's firm, doesn't lose shape, and feels luxurious." Our tester slept on this pillow for five consecutive nights and found it to maintain a comfortable temperature for the duration of the night. This is thanks largely to the reversible design: One side features ventilated memory foam for relieving pressure and providing support, while the other side is made from synthetic gel fiber, which helps to draw heat away from the head and neck and provides a softer, cloud-like feel. Choose one of the two sides (or alternate between them) in order to get the right level of comfort and support for your sleeping style. The memory foam insert is 3.25 inches tall, which makes it ideal for back and combination sleepers. The breathable cotton cover is machine washable, but the pillow is spot-clean only. Be sure to take advantage of the 90-day sleep trial, which allows you to sleep on the pillow and wash it before you commit. We also love that it costs less than the average price of all the foam pillows we tested. Our only complaint is that it's not CertiPUR-US-certified. Price at time of publish: $59 for standard Product Details: Sizes: Standard

Standard Fill: Solid memory foam with gel fiber

Solid memory foam with gel fiber Cover: Cotton

Cotton Return Policy: 90 days

90 days Certifications: N/A

Best Budget Foam Pillow: Simply Essential Adjustable Memory Foam Bed Pillow bedbathandbeyond.com View at Bed Bath and Beyond ($15 for standard/queen) Who it's for: People who want an affordable foam pillow for outfitting multiple bedrooms. Who it isn't for: People who prefer the structure of a solid foam pillow. Made with shredded memory foam, the Simply Essential Adjustable Memory Foam Bed Pillow lets you add or remove the fill based on your desired loft and firmness. This pillow was tested by a side and stomach sleeper, who found it to feel soft and malleable. Where this pillow really stands out is its price: It's the least expensive pillow of all those we evaluated, and our tester says they would happily pay more for it. "I definitely think looking at the price of this pillow, you might expect it to be a bit uncomfortable. I'm happy to report that that's not true whatsoever, and the comfortability was great." Although shredded foam is generally recommended for hot sleepers as it allows for more airflow, our tester did note that this pillow warmed up a bit overnight—but not so much that they felt the need to switch sides. We do wish the cover was made from a more breathable fiber like cotton, as opposed to polyester. We think this would make a great choice for those looking for a pillow for a guest bedroom or anyone stocking up for multiple bedrooms in their home—the low price makes it more realistic to purchase more than one at a time, and the adjustable memory foam allows guests to modify the pillow based on their sleeping style. Price at time of publish: $15 for standard Product Details: Sizes: Standard/queen

Standard/queen Fill: Shredded memory foam

Shredded memory foam Cover: Polyester

Polyester Return Policy: 90 days

90 days Certifications: N/A

Best Foam Pillow for Side Sleepers: Nest Bedding Easy Breather Pillow nestbedding.com View at Nest Bedding ($107 for standard) Who it's for: Side sleepers or people who want a foam pillow that's entirely machine-washable. Who it isn't for: Stomach sleepers and anyone who prefers a flatter pillow. Our tester immediately noticed the luxurious feel of Nest's Easy Breather Pillow—particularly the cooling cover, which is made with the brand's temperature-regulating "Icecore" fabric. This, combined with the adjustable shredded memory foam, helped keep our tester cool all night long. The adjustable fill gives you total control over the loft and firmness of your pillow. Nest suggests first removing a lot of the fill, and then adding some back until you reach your desired firmness. Although removing the fill can help flatten the pillow, we'd only recommend the Easy Breather for side and back sleepers, as it's quite plush and heavy compared to other pillows and may be too lofty for stomach sleepers. Perhaps the most standout feature of this pillow is the fact that it's entirely machine-washable, thanks to the washable inner pouch that holds the foam together—a unique feature for a memory foam pillow. We also appreciate that the foam has the CertiPUR-US certification, meaning it has met strict standards for content, emissions, and durability. However, we would like to see a longer trial period, given the price of this pillow. Note: Even though this pillow comes in a dedicated "side sleeper" version that has a contoured design, we tested the regularly shaped version (which is available in standard, queen, and king sizes). Price at time of publish: $107 for standard Product Details: Sizes: Standard, side sleeper, queen, king

Standard, side sleeper, queen, king Fill: Shredded memory foam and polyester fiber

Shredded memory foam and polyester fiber Cover: Icecore/polyester/spandex

Icecore/polyester/spandex Return Policy: 30 days

30 days Certification: CertiPUR-US

Best Foam Pillow for Stomach Sleepers: Sealy Molded Memory Foam Bed Pillow amazon.com View at Amazon ($34 for standard) Also available at Target, Walmart, and Kohl's. Who it's for: Stomach or combination sleepers who want a supportive pillow that won't strain their neck. Who it isn't for: People who sleep hot and want something that stays cool. The Sealy Molded Memory Foam Bed Pillow gives you the support and pressure-relieving properties of memory foam without being overly dense, making it well suited for stomach sleepers. "The pillow really cradled my head while also providing support," one tester says. "I find that I have a lot of neck and shoulder issues from sleeping on my stomach, and this pillow seemed to support those areas a bit." The pillow comes with a solid memory foam insert and a machine-washable knit cover that, while supportive, doesn't allow for much airflow. Our tester did have to flip it over throughout the night to stay cool. However, they took it on vacation and noted that it made the experience of sleeping on a lumpy rental bed much more comfortable. It didn't lose its shape over time, either. Overall, this pillow provides the support and structure of memory foam without being too firm, making it ideal for stomach sleepers who are in the market for a solid memory foam pillow. Plus, it's very reasonably priced compared to the other foam pillows we tested. Price at time of publish: $34 for standard Product Details: Sizes: Standard

Standard Fill: Solid memory foam

Solid memory foam Cover: Polyester and spandex

Polyester and spandex Return Policy: 30 days

30 days Certification: CertiPUR-US

Best Cooling Foam Pillow: Qutool Shredded Memory Foam Pillow amazon.com View at Amazon ($36 for queen) Who it's for: People who want a foam pillow with cooling and temperature-regulating properties.

Who it isn't for: People who are shopping for smaller beds and need a standard-size pillow. This pillow comes with a double-sided cover—one side is made with rayon from bamboo (a soft and moisture-wicking fabric) and the other with a cooling "ice silk fabric," according to the brand Our tester first took note of how it had an immediate cooling sensation that helped lower their body temperature. Should you want to forego the cooling sensation in the winter months, you can simply flip it over to the bamboo side. The quilted outer cover is machine-washable and held up well in our testing. The Qutool Gel Adjustment Memory Foam Pillow also comes with a gel-infused shredded memory foam fill. The shredded foam allows for increased airflow, while the gel helps draw heat away from the head and neck. Like most shredded foam pillows, you can add and remove the fill to achieve your desired firmness and loft. The pillow is relatively affordable and comes with a 90-day sleep trial via the manufacturer. Plus, the memory foam is CertiPUR-US-certified, so you can have peace of mind. Price at time of publish: $36 for queen Product Details: Sizes: Queen, king

Queen, king Fill: Gel-infused shredded memory foam

Gel-infused shredded memory foam Cover: 60 percent polyester, 40 percent rayon from bamboo

60 percent polyester, 40 percent rayon from bamboo Return Policy: 90 days via manufacturer

90 days via manufacturer Certifications: CertiPUR-US

Best Foam Pillow for Neck Support: The Company Store Neck Support Memory Foam Pillow thecompanystore.com View at The Company Store ($119) Who it's for: People with neck pain or muscle tension who need a supportive pillow. Who it isn't for: People who aren't interested in a contoured pillow. For those who struggle with neck pain, muscle tension, or stiffness, this contoured pillow from The Company Store is worth considering. It features a wing-shaped design that cradles your head and keeps your neck and spine in alignment. "My neck felt so rested," says our tester, who found the pillow to maintain its shape even after a full week of use. The pillow is made from solid memory foam and comes with two covers—one made from a blend of polyester and Tencel lyocell and one made with CoolMax moisture-wicking technology, both of which are machine-washable. Our tester did note that the solid-core memory foam wasn't very breathable—a trade-off for its density and structure. It should be noted that this pillow is likely to be too firm and lofty for stomach sleepers. Like all pillows from The Company Store, this one comes with a 90-day sleep trial so you can experience its neck support for yourself. Price at time of publish: $119 Product Details: Sizes: One size

One size Fill: Solid memory foam

Solid memory foam Cover: Polyester/Tencel lyocell knit cover and CoolMax fiber cover

Polyester/Tencel lyocell knit cover and CoolMax fiber cover Return Policy: 90 days

90 days Certifications: N/A

Best Firm Foam Pillow: Saatva Memory Foam Pillow saatva.com View at Saatva ($165 for queen) Who it's for: Side or back sleepers who prefer medium-firm to firm pillows. Who it isn't for: People who reposition often throughout the night or people who want a plush and lightweight pillow. Saatva's premium pillow is constructed with three distinct layers: an organic cotton outer cover, a graphite-infused memory foam inner pillow, and a shredded memory foam and natural latex core. Our tester found this firm pillow to be supportive and buoyant, and they said it kept their head and neck settled in the same spot for proper alignment and support. They also noted that it's a bit heavier than other pillows we tested, so it can be cumbersome to move around throughout the night—keep this in mind if you're the type of person to switch sleeping positions often. Plus, the pillow stayed moderately cool throughout the night considering its thickness, which is likely thanks to the graphite-infused memory foam. (Graphite helps to pull heat away from the head and neck, much like gel.) This pillow is likely a little too tall and firm for stomach sleepers, but side and back sleepers will appreciate the support it provides. It's the priciest pillow out of all those on our list, but it does come with a 45-day sleep trial so you can be sure of your purchase. Price at time of publish: $165 for queen Product Details: Sizes: Queen, king

Queen, king Fill: Shredded memory foam and natural latex

Shredded memory foam and natural latex Cover: Organic cotton

Organic cotton Return Policy: 45 days

45 days Certifications: CertiPUR-US

Best Soft Foam Pillow: Tuft & Needle Original Foam Pillow amazon.com View at Amazon ($100 for standard) Also available Tuft & Needle and Target. Who it's for: People who want a soft, cloud-like pillow that maintains its shape. Who it isn't for: People who prefer a traditional memory foam feel. The Tuft & Needle Original Foam Pillow is proof that you don't have to sacrifice comfort in order to get support. Instead of memory foam, this super soft pillow is made from the brand's patented "Adaptive Foam," which is designed to bounce back quickly and avoid impressions, as well as wick away moisture and body heat. This pillow is also infused with graphite and cooling gel beads to pull away and dissipate heat. According to the manufacturer, the pillow is meant to "conform to however you sleep," and our tester felt that it followed through, calling it the "right combination of soft and structured." They also describe the breathable, machine-washable cover as "buttery-soft," adding that they will now be sleeping on this pillow regularly. We appreciate that it comes with both the CertiPUR-US and Greenguard Gold certifications. Plus, this pick is tied with the Coop Home Goods Original Pillow for the longest trial period, at 100 days. Price at time of publish: $100 for standard Product Details: Sizes: Standard, king

Standard, king Fill: Solid foam with cooling gel beads

Solid foam with cooling gel beads Cover: Polyamide and polyester

Polyamide and polyester Return Policy: 100 days

100 days Certifications: CertiPUR-US and Greenguard Gold

Best Adjustable Foam Pillow: Coop Home Goods Original Pillow amazon.com View at Amazon ($72 for queen) Also available at Coop Home Goods and Target. Who it's for: Combination sleepers or people who want an entirely machine-washable pillow. Who it isn't for: People who sleep hot may find this pillow too warm. Our tester sums up this adjustable pillow from Coop Home Goods in three words: "soft, sturdy, and comfy." It's filled with a blend of shredded memory foam and microfiber, which can be added or removed based on your preferences (it comes with an extra half-pound bag of fill), making it particularly ideal for combination sleepers who want a pillow they can tailor to their unique sleeping needs. Even though this pillow doesn't make a claim to be cooling, the shredded foam filling is breathable, and the polyester and bamboo rayon cover is soft and lightweight—although hot sleepers may still find this pillow too warm. We appreciate that, like the Nest Easy Breather Pillow, both the inner pillow and the outer cover are entirely machine-washable. And, this pillow comes with both CertiPUR-US and Greenguard Gold, as well as a generous 100-day sleep trial. Price at time of publish: $72 for queen Product Details: Sizes: Queen, king

Queen, king Fill: Shredded memory foam and microfiber

Shredded memory foam and microfiber Cover: 60 percent polyester and 40 percent rayon from bamboo

60 percent polyester and 40 percent rayon from bamboo Return Policy: 100 days

100 days Certifications: CertiPUR-US and Greenguard Gold