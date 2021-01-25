The 10 Best Memory Foam Mattresses, Based on Expert Testing

For sleepers who enjoy the feeling of sinking into the top layer of their mattress or seek pressure relief for their hips and shoulders, traditional memory foam mattresses do just that. Memory foam typically has a more plush feel that cushions pressure points, which is why it's also a popular material for pillows. Despite the plush nature of foam, many mattress companies produce medium-firm to extra-firm options as well. Memory foam mattresses are also superb for couples because they absorb movement to prevent disturbing your partner.