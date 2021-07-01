The Best Mattresses in a Box for All Kinds of Sleepers, According to Expert Testing

Best Overall: Nectar

$1,298 FOR A QUEEN, NECTAR.COM

With a medium-firm feel that works for all sleep positions and perks that help this bed stand out from the bed-in-a-box crowd (1-year sleep trial, anyone?), the Nectar bed-in-a-box mattress truly has it all. The Nectar scored an 8.5/10 for pressure relief, with its thick memory foam layers cushioning pressure points like the hips and shoulders, which are often prone to aches and pains. Mattress Advisor testers told Real Simple that when they were lying on the Nectar, they instantly sank into the surface of the mattress, leaving them with a weightless sensation that made it all too easy to drift off to sleep. Side sleepers will especially love how the soft foam cradles their sides, and testers also noted how easy it was to transition between positions on this mattress. This helped it earn an impressive 8.5/10 responsiveness score in the lab—an important consideration for sleepers who tend to disturb their partner by changing positions throughout the night.

If you often sleep on the edge of your bed, you'll like how the Nectar's sturdy edge support keeps you from rolling off. Plus, the Nectar's sleep trial period is a full calendar year, and the lifetime warranty lasts as long as you own the memory foam mattress, which exceeds (by far) the usual 10-year warranty. That says a lot.