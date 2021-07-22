The 8 Best Mattresses Under $1,000 That Improve Your Sleep

Best for Pain Relief: Leesa Original

Address pain while you sleep with an affordable mattress like the Leesa Original. Leesa makes pain relief affordable with its signature Leesa Original mattress, which uses 10 inches of dense memory foam to support neutral spine alignment, limiting any excess strain on your back. The Leesa Original's all-foam design excels at relieving pressure along sore joints; the memory foam cradles pressure points like the hips and shoulders, cushioning these sensitive spots so you can wake up pain-free.

It also scored a 9.5/10 in responsiveness, which benefits combination sleepers who need a mattress that adapts quickly to their movements as they shift positions throughout the night. Plus, the Leesa Original's medium-firm feel helps prevent you from sinking too much into the bed, so you can enjoy pain relief without feeling stuck in the mattress.