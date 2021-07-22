The 8 Best Mattresses Under $1,000 That Improve Your Sleep
Has your mattress been causing you to wake with aches and pains, or is it sagging and cracking under pressure? If so, it's time for a new mattress. A new mattress has been shown to significantly improve sleep quality. But before you freak out over the thought of shelling out thousands on a new bed, know that the best mattress under $1,000 can solve your sleep dilemma for a budget-friendly price. When browsing low-cost beds, keep in mind that the price tag isn't everything. You'll also want to consider factors like the quality of the materials used, company policies, and the overall durability of the mattress to ensure you're getting the most bang for your buck.
Luckily, there are plenty of affordable options—still, how do you know which bed to choose? To help narrow down your choices, the experts at Mattress Advisor have tested hundreds of mattresses to find the top picks that deliver on both price and quality.
Our recommendations:
- Best Overall: Nectar
- Best Customizable: Helix Midnight
- Best Hybrid: Brooklyn Signature
- Best for Pain Relief: Leesa Original
- Best for Stomach Sleepers: Cocoon Chill Memory Foam
- Best Cooling: Bear Original
- Best for Side Sleepers: Layla Memory Foam
- Best Value: Tuft & Needle Original
Factors To Consider When Choosing the Best Mattress Under $1,000
Mattress Type
Memory Foam
Memory foam mattresses contour along your curves, delivering pressure relief and plush comfort. They're also one of the least expensive types, making them a good choice for shoppers on a budget.
Innerspring
Innerspring beds contain springy coils topped with a thin foam layer, delivering great support and responsiveness. This is another low-cost mattress type.
Hybrid
Hybrid mattresses combine multiple materials, usually coils and foam, for a best-of-both-worlds sleep experience. While this mix of materials makes for a supportive and comfortable slumber, this type of bed is on the pricier side.
Latex
Latex mattresses relieve pressure like memory foam, only they have a naturally bouncy feel akin to innerspring coils. This mattress type is the most expensive, but it's also the most durable––an important consideration if you want to invest in a bed that'll last you much longer than other types.
Value
When you're shopping for the best mattress under $1,000, there's more to keep in mind than just the price. You want to make sure the bed you're purchasing is made with quality materials and comes with generous warranty and sleep trial policies. These factors increase the overall value of the mattress, making your purchase a smart investment in the long term.
Durability
Just because you're shopping on a budget, doesn't mean you can't find a mattress that'll hold up for the long haul. Ensuring the mattress is made of durable materials, like high-density memory foam or steel coils, will help the bed maintain its shape and structure for years.
The 9 Best Mattresses Under $1,000
Best Overall: Nectar
Nectar is known for its commitment to making high-quality mattresses for an extra-low price, and its signature Nectar mattress tops the list for the absolute best bang for your buck. This memory foam mattress provides that huggable feeling, while also keeping you cool with its quilted Tencel cover and gel-infused comfort layer. And while it's unusual for an all-foam bed to score high in edge support, the Nectar impresses with a solid 9/10 in this category. This score, along with an 8.5/10 for durability, proves the Nectar will hold up over time. Plus, Mattress Advisor experts recommend this mattress for all sleeping styles—meaning it's a great fit for couples with different sleep positions. What really makes the Nectar stand out, though, is its generous one-year sleep trial and lifetime warranty. The low price point is the icing on the cake.
- Mattress Type: Gel memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 365 nights
Best Customizable: Helix Midnight
Helix helps you build your dream bed from start to finish without breaking the bank, thanks to a unique sleep quiz available on its website. By using information about your personal sleep style and comfort preferences, Helix matches you with your ideal mattress. For example, if you're a side sleeper, the Helix Midnight is perfect for you with its medium firmness and pressure-point relief at the hips and shoulders. It also boasts high marks in maintaining spine alignment with a 8.75/10 and alleviates back pain for a comfortable night's rest. The best part about Helix? All of its standard queen mattresses are available for just $999. While this price tag is just under $1,000, these hybrid beds use a mix of materials, like coils and foam, to help them hold up in the long run. Because of its superior support, the Helix Midnight is one of the best hybrid mattresses Mattress Advisor has reviewed!
- Mattress Type: Hybrid
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.9/10
- Firmness: Medium (5.5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Best Hybrid: Brooklyn Signature
Hybrid mattresses are typically on the pricey side ($1,200–$2,000), but thanks to the Brooklyn Signature's marked down price, it provides all the pressure relief and support you could want for just $843 for a queen. A great bed for all sleep positions, the Brooklyn Signature combines a strong system of coils with three layers of memory foam. Earning a near-perfect score of 9.5/10 for pressure relief, this hybrid mattress even comes with a soft pillow top for the ultimate hotel-style sleep experience. Mattress Advisor testers told Real Simple that this bed is an especially good pick for back sleepers thanks to its performance on the spine alignment test—it scored a high 8.5/10 for keeping testers well-supported and comfortable. If you like to sleep "on" your mattress, rather than totally enveloped "in" the mattress, this budget-friendly hybrid is a good choice for you.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid
- Mattress Advisor Score: 9.1/10
- Firmness: Soft (4/10), medium (6/10), and firm (8/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 120 nights
Best for Pain Relief: Leesa Original
Address pain while you sleep with an affordable mattress like the Leesa Original. Leesa makes pain relief affordable with its signature Leesa Original mattress, which uses 10 inches of dense memory foam to support neutral spine alignment, limiting any excess strain on your back. The Leesa Original's all-foam design excels at relieving pressure along sore joints; the memory foam cradles pressure points like the hips and shoulders, cushioning these sensitive spots so you can wake up pain-free.
It also scored a 9.5/10 in responsiveness, which benefits combination sleepers who need a mattress that adapts quickly to their movements as they shift positions throughout the night. Plus, the Leesa Original's medium-firm feel helps prevent you from sinking too much into the bed, so you can enjoy pain relief without feeling stuck in the mattress.
- Mattress Type: Memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 9.3/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Best for Stomach Sleepers: Cocoon Chill Memory Foam
Stomach sleepers need a mattress that's supportive and durable to keep their hips elevated and their spine in its natural "S" curve––a bed that's too flimsy can cause the pelvis to bow down into the mattress, creating back pain. The Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress provides great support for stomach sleepers without the alarming price tag that typically accompanies high-quality, durable beds. Made from three layers of medium-firm memory foam, the Cocoon Chill responds to your movements, while contouring along your curves. This balance of contouring and support maintains spine alignment for stomach sleepers and also provides enough comfort for a night of blissful sleep. As an added bonus, Mattress Advisor testers awarded this mattress a 9/10 in motion transfer, so couples can sleep soundly knowing they won't disturb their partner.
- Mattress Type: Memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Best Cooling: Bear Original
Are you tired of waking with night sweats, but don't have room in the budget for an expensive cooling mattress? Not to worry––the Bear Original mattress has all the cooling features that hot sleepers dream of for just $822 for a queen size. Made from open-cell foam, the Bear Original allows more airflow than most memory foam beds, and its graphite-infused top layer helps you rest cool and refreshed. Mattress Advisor testers were so impressed with this mattress's ability to keep sleepers cool that they awarded this bed an impressive 9/10 cooling score—practically unheard of among all-foam mattress designs. Plus, it scored well in responsiveness with a 9/10, making it ideal for sleepers who move around throughout the night.
- Mattress Type: Memory foam with graphite gel
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.6/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6.5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Best for Side Sleepers: Layla Memory Foam
Side sleepers should check out the Layla Memory Foam mattress, which uses 3 inches of cushioning memory foam to relieve pressure at the hips and shoulders. When lying on your side, your pressure points dig into the mattress, but Layla Memory Foam's intuitive design hugs your curves for exceptional pressure relief, earning it an impressive 9/10 in this category. Plus, its flippable construction makes it one of the best deals on this list: You get two beds for the price of one. One side is more plush, and the other is more firm. Back sleepers who require more support will appreciate the more firm-mattress feel. And side sleepers will love the plush side, which feels more like classic memory foam. The bed's near-perfect score for responsiveness also means this mattress is a good pick for those who move around a little more throughout the night.
- Mattress Type: Copper-infused memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.8/10
- Firmness: Soft (4/10) and firm (7/10) sides
- Trial Period for Returns: 120 nights
Best Value: Tuft & Needle Original
When it comes to which mattress boasts the best value for the price, the Tuft & Needle Original reigns supreme. This universally appealing foam-blend mattress uses premium materials like gel-infused memory foam and a dense support base to give sleepers lasting comfort. And even with its affordable price, this mattress scored well in durability with an 8/10, so you know it's made to last. It also earned high marks in spine alignment, and it excels at support. Plus, the Tuft & Needle Original scored a perfect 10/10 in customer service. Add the 100-night sleep trial and the fast shipping, and this mattress has incredible value for its low price of $761 for a queen.
- Mattress Type: Foam blend
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Mattress Advisor's Review Process
Each mattress on this list was put to the test (literally) in Mattress Advisor's lab, which is located in Raleigh, N.C. Bedding experts spent over 1,200 hours evaluating and comparing mattresses using a 14-point testing methodology to find the best mattresses under $1,000 on the market.
While some of the factors tested are tied directly to performance, like responsiveness, edge support, and pressure relief, others are based around brand operations, such as customer service, shipping policies, and trial period. The Mattress Advisor team combines this proprietary methodology with in-depth interviews and customer experience to arrive at a weighted score out of 10.
|Factors
|What it means
|
Spine Alignment
|
How well the mattress maintains the natural 'S' curve of the spine
|
Pressure Relief
|
How well the mattress relieves pressure at common pain points like the shoulders and hips
|
Edge Support
|
How much support the mattress provides at the edge of the bed for functional use and how comfortable the edge is to lie on
|
Responsiveness
|
How quickly the mattress adapts or responds to changes in movement. This is particularly key for combination sleepers, who switch positions frequently during the night
|
Motion Transfer
|
How well the mattress isolates motion. This is especially important for couples who sleep together and don't want to be disturbed by their partner's movements
|
Durability
|
Relates to longevity and overall quality of a mattress's materials. Determines the lifespan of a bed
|
Cooling
|
How well the mattress promotes airflow and limits heat retention. Also factors in any extra cooling features like gel infusions or aerated foam
|
Ease of Setup
|
How easy the unboxing process is, which includes components like weight, time it takes to set up the mattress, and number of people needed to do it
|
Trial Period
|
How long you have to decide whether or not you want to keep the mattress
|
Return Policy
|
How easy the return process is, if refunds are offered, and if mattress removal is available
|
Warranty
|
How long the warranty is and what it covers
|
Shipping
|
How long it takes for your bed to ship and if there are any costs associated with shipping
|
Customer Service
|
How quickly customer service responds to queries, the level of detail they provide, and how helpful the team is overall
|
Social Impact
|
Takes into consideration a company's social missions, charitable causes, and sustainability efforts. This includes the quality of a mattress's materials and where they are made
Katie Simpson is an editor and lifestyle writer for Mattress Advisor.
