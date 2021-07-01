The 14 Best Mattress Brands to Shop in 2021, According to Reviewers
Nothing can derail your day like a restless night on an old mattress. But with so many options available online today, how do you even begin to choose a new mattress that will improve your sleep experience? In order to find the best mattress brand to meet your needs, it's important to identify what those needs are. Would you consider yourself a hot sleeper? Do you prefer a soft or firm mattress? Are you a side sleeper, a back sleeper, or a combination of both?
The team at Mattress Advisor tested hundreds of beds from a wide range of mattress companies to help make the search as stress-free as possible for shoppers. Use this easy-to-follow guide to determine which brand is the right fit for you and your family.
Types of Mattresses
The four most popular kinds of mattresses are latex, memory foam, innerspring, and hybrid, and each online mattress brand usually has at least two of these types in its bedding lineup. Here's a quick breakdown of these materials.
- Latex: Naturally breathable and bouncy, latex mattresses offer a range of firmness options that differ based on the type of latex used. For instance, Talalay latex is softer than Dunlop latex, and it's often incorporated into a bed's comfort layers.
- Memory foam: Are you looking for a bed that'll contour to your curves as you change sleep positions? Then a memory foam mattress is for you. The material is known to provide excellent pressure relief, but it also pulls in body heat. Luckily, gel-infused foams can offer much-needed cooling.
- Innerspring: A core of metal coils or springs makes up an innerspring bed's support system. The design allows air to move more freely throughout the mattress, keeping you cool as you snooze.
- Hybrid: A combination of mattress types in a single bed is referred to as a hybrid. You'll typically find a top layer made of latex or memory foam and a core of innerspring coils, providing both comfort and support.
Best Innerspring: Saatva
Two sets of springs are better than one: That's Saatva's philosophy when it comes to innerspring mattresses. The Saatva Classic features a layer of individually wrapped coils on top of a large steel spring base, resulting in a durable and responsive bed that adapts to your movements. Available in multiple firmness levels, Saatva beds are designed for all sleep positions.
Best for Couples: Helix
The best mattresses for couples require superior motion isolation, meaning movement is limited to one side of the bed so as not to disturb your sleep partner—or vice versa. Helix's Midnight Luxe mattress delivers on that front thanks to a thick pillow top and several foam layers that damper tossing and turning. The bed also has great edge support, which is bolstered by a tier of more than 1,000 wrapped coils. The added stability around the perimeter allows you to sprawl out across the surface of the mattress.
Best Mattress for the Money: WinkBeds
Mattresses made by WinkBeds contain high-quality materials at much more affordable prices to comparable mattresses. In the brand's signature WinkBed, a 100 percent natural eucalyptus-based Tencel cover envelops a gel-infused Euro pillow top to provide a comfortable cooling effect. At the bed's core, individually wrapped coils offer additional back support in targeted zones to help ease aches and pains.
Best Cooling: DreamCloud
DreamCloud mattresses are built with temperature regulation in mind, especially the brand's Luxury Hybrid. Its soft-to-the-touch cover consists of foam and cashmere for cushioning, and a gel-infused comfort layer keeps sleepers cool. At its core, a tier of coils offers support and promotes airflow throughout the bed.
Best Latex: PlushBeds
You know what's better than one layer of latex in a mattress? Three. PlushBeds's Botanical Bliss mattress places Talalay latex atop two tiers of Dunlop latex, and customers can choose between three thicknesses and two firmness levels. You can also customize your bed by unzipping the cover and rotating the layers to fit your preferred feel. All-natural organic cotton and New Zealand wool add to the mattress's overall breathability and cooling.
Best Memory Foam: Nectar
Nectar's memory foam mattress contours to your curves and envelops you in comfort as you slowly sink into the surface of the bed. Its three layers of foam, one of which is gel-infused to aid in pressure relief, give the mattress a medium-firm feel, which works especially well for back and side sleepers.
Best for Back Sleepers: Cocoon by Sealy
Mattresses from Cocoon are known for their solid support systems, and the brand's Chill all-foam bed scored particularly well in the spine alignment category. The mattress gently cushions the body with 2-inch layers of memory foam, and 6 inches of sturdy polyfoam keep the back from sagging. Cocoon's proprietary "phase change" material, which is used in the cover, absorbs and dispels body heat, giving the Chill its name.
Best Hybrid: Leesa
Leesa's hybrid model layers three tiers of premium foam over a core of pocketed springs for extra durability. The combination of materials produces a well-balanced bed that's comfortable and supportive for all sleep positions. The brand's hybrid also received a perfect motion transfer score from Mattress Advisor, making it great for couples who worry about disturbing their partners during the night.
Best for Combination Sleepers: Brooklyn Bedding
Combination sleepers change positions throughout the night, shifting from their back, to their side, to their stomach. Brooklyn Bedding's Signature mattress is compatible with this sleep style because its innerspring core provides plenty of bounce for easy maneuvering and its multiple foam layers give the bed a cushy, pillow-top feel to keep you comfortable in any position.
Best for Back Pain: Casper
Considered the first ever bed-in-a-box brand, Casper's zoned support system is one of its best features. The top-rated Original mattress is made with a layer of memory foam that's softer underneath the shoulders and firmer beneath the hips, waist, and lower back. This targeted relief helps keep your spine in proper alignment, which is essential for back pain sufferers.
Best Flippable: Layla
Among online mattress brands, Layla is unique because it has a flippable bed in its lineup. Layla's memory foam mattress is soft (4/10) on one side, providing expert pressure relief at the hips and shoulders. The other side is firm (7/10), offering a level of support that's ideal for back and stomach sleepers.
Best for Side Sleepers: Nolah
Nolah is one of the best brands for side sleepers because its mattresses provide excellent pressure relief at the hips and shoulders. Unlike traditional memory foam beds, Nolah's Original model is topped with AirFoam, which won't trap in heat. Due to the breathable top layer, Mattress Advisor awarded the bed an 8 out of 10 for cooling.
Best Organic: Avocado
Avocado's Green mattress uses organic certified latex, wool, and cotton to promote clean sleep. Its five-zone support system features recycled coils and keeps the spine from sinking into the surface of the bed. Need more proof that Avocado is an eco-friendly mattress brand? The company carries the Greenguard Gold certification, meaning that its products are low in volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions.
Best Value: Tuft & Needle
You don't have to break the bank to snag a mattress from one of the top bedding brands. Tuft & Needle beds are made with high-quality materials—like ceramic gel beads, responsive open-cell foam, heat-wicking graphite, and antimicrobial covers—and you can get a queen-size Mint mattress for a little over $1,000.
