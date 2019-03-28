10 Cooling Comforters That Will Keep You Sweat-Free All Night Long
There’s nothing worse than waking up in the middle of the night drenched in sweat, with sticky sheets and wet pajamas to boot. While night sweats can be made worse by medical conditions or aging, it can happen to anyone and is a pretty common experience. Not only is it annoying, but being overheated throughout the night can disrupt your sleep and diminish the quality of your shuteye—and no one wants that.
So how can you prevent this from happening? The answer is fairly simple: optimize your bedroom for better sleep by investing in one of the best cooling comforters. Since night sweats are common, many top bedding brands have taken steps to implement new technology and create comforters that are lightweight, breathable, and specially-designed to keep your body at a comfortable temperature throughout the night. And believe it or not, cooling comforters and bed sheets aren’t just for the warmer months—while some people only swap out their warmer, thicker winter blankets for a cooling comforter in the summer, many love the relaxing, cooling effect of these light comforters year-round.
To find the best cooling comforter to add to your bedtime routine, look for options made with naturally lightweight fabrics—like cotton or microfiber polyester—because they’ll feel breathable, non-heavy, and won’t trap moisture even if you do start sweating. And just like other types of comforters, cooling comforters come in a variety of size, color, and material options, so you’ll have no trouble finding one that works best for your body and matches your bedroom decor. Here, you’ll find 10 cooling comforters that’ll help you get a better night’s sleep through every season. And the best part is, they’re all highly-rated by customers, so you can trust that they’ll work. Take your pick and you can finally say goodbye to night sweats for good.
Brooklinen Lightweight Down Comforter
Brooklinen’s down comforter has more than 1,100 five-star reviews from customers, and for good reason—the coveted bedding brand has successfully created a comforter that’s lightweight and cozy, without being too heavy. With a soft, 400 thread-count cotton outer layer and fluffy down interior, this super comfortable blanket will become a staple on your bed during any time of year. You can choose between three sizes and two weight options, called ‘all-season’ or ‘lightweight.’
Shoppers rave over how lightweight the comforter feels, while still keeping them at the perfect temperature all night. One user said the blanket felt like “sleeping on a cloud,” and another reviewer said, “Recently purchased the lightweight down comforter and it couldn’t be more perfect! My fiancé and I both sleep pretty warm and this provides a cozy yet cool bed—no matter what the crazy SF weather delivers. Paired it with a linen duvet for ultimate comfort, we haven’t slept this well in months!”
Linenspa All-Season Reversible Down Alternative Quilted Comforter
Another super popular option, Linenspa’s reversible down comforter has a whopping 9,000 customer reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. This option is filled with a plush down alternative that’s hypoallergenic and a soft, microfiber material that’ll feel cool and light on your skin. Available in eight sizes, the classic quilted comforter is also reversible, so you can choose between many different colorways. What’s more, it’s machine washable and includes eight built-in loops around the perimeter in case you want to use it as a cozy duvet insert instead of a standalone blanket.
“Best lightweight comforter ever!” said one shopper, who continued, “Exactly what I was looking for! I live in Miami so I’ve always been looking for bedding that won’t capture too much heat or any at all. I’ve tried a bunch in the past but THIS IS IT. It’s truly lightweight and perfect to put inside a duvet. It lays pretty flat and isn’t puffy or thick.”
Luna Organic Cooling Cotton Weighted Blanket
This comforter is made with an organic cooling cotton material that doubles as a 15 or 20-pound weighted blanket, so it really gives you the best of both worlds. With tiny hypoallergenic and non-toxic glass beads woven into the blanket to make it weighted, the outer fabric features a 400 thread-count that’s pretty much guaranteed to feel breathable and keep you cool on even the hottest of nights. The 60-by-80-inch weighted blanket promises equal weight distribution throughout and uses Advanced Cooling Technology to regulate temperature—in other words, you can expect to sleep like a baby with this cozy blanket.
One reviewer called this “the weighted blanket I’ve been looking for!” and said, “After much research, I decided to buy the Luna weighted blanket and I am so genuinely happy with my decision. I considered this to be an investment and wanted to make a smart purchase from the right brand. I think the Luna 15-pound weighted blanket is amazing because the weight is evenly distributed and sewn throughout the blanket, unlike other blankets I looked at! The material is soft and cool to the touch which is a huge plus. I definitely would (and have) recommended this product to my friends and family.”
Climabalance Hypoallergenic Temperature Regulating Comforter
Temperature-regulating with mesh panels for added breathability, this comforter is as cool as it gets. The innovative design uses a hypoallergenic polyester material paired with mesh pockets throughout the blanket to regulate temperature, prevent night sweats, and keep you comfortable. It’s also filled with a soft Sensofill material that makes the comforter as plush and cozy as it is breathable. Available in five size options, Amazon reviewers gave it a 4.5-star rating and raved over how effective it is for hot and sweaty sleepers.
“My hubby gets hot when he sleeps. This blanket is PERFECT for him because it's lightweight and has the netting squares to allow for airflow and let his body heat escape while he sleeps,” said one shopper. “Best buy in a long time!”
Degrees of Comfort Cooling Weighted Blanket
Available in weights ranging from five to 30 pounds, this cooling weighted blanket from Degrees of Comfort gives you the calming benefits of a weighted blanket without the extra heat. It’s filled with tiny ceramic beads that distribute weight evenly across the blanket while the 100 percent cotton outer layer offers a silky-smooth cooling effect. What’s more, it includes an optional tie-on blanket cover that’s made with a moisture-wicking nylon and polyester fabric blend.
More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers left this two-in-one blanket a positive review. Many shoppers specifically love the two cover options, saying the polyester-nylon one is super soft and fuzzy—making it ideal for nights you want a little more warmth—and the cotton one is super breathable. One reviewer said: “The covers that come with it are very good quality and the ties are strong. The furry one feels so soft, and the cooler one is smooth and does actually feel cool. There's no reason you shouldn't buy this blanket, you'll love it, and if you don't the customer service will do what they can to make it right.”
The Buffy Breeze Comforter
From cult-favorite bedding brand Buffy, this soft comforter is made of 100 percent eucalyptus for its cooling properties. Available in three sizes, the cooling blanket is sustainably made and cruelty-free (similar to the rest of Buffy’s products). And since the fill and outer shell use no other material besides eucalyptus, the blanket is naturally breathable and temperature-regulating—making it a perfect option for humid summer nights and hot sleepers. If you’d like to round out your summertime bedding with a sheet set that’s equally cooling, Buffy also makes eucalyptus sheets to go with this comforter.
Nearly 4,000 shoppers left the blanket a collective 4.7-star rating on Buffy’s site, with many specifically calling out how soft and cool the material feels. One person said it’s “a great weight and very cooling and comfortable for the summer.”
Gravity Cooling Blanket
Gravity is one of the most popular and well-known names in the weighted blanket marketplace, and now, the brand sells a cooling version of its signature Gravity blanket that’s “redesigned for sweat-free slumber.” Available in weights ranging from 15 to 25 pounds, it’s made with the same glass bead filling as Gravity’s other weighted options but adds a sweat-wicking duvet cover to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night. The breathable cover attaches easily to the blanket with a combination of ties and buttons, and it’s even machine-washable.
One reviewer said the comforter gave them “the best sleep in years” and wrote: “Really enjoy this blanket! I really have noticed that I sleep so much better at night and don’t sweat or get hot at all! I'll be curious to see how it handles in the winter but for now I keep a perfect temp all night long.”
Parachute Percale Duvet Cover
Treat yourself to hotel-quality bedding with Parachute Home’s percale duvet cover that’s made with luxurious Egyptian cotton. The high-end material is naturally lightweight and breathable, resulting in a silk-like texture that’s cool to the touch. This luxe blanket cover is available in three sizes and five muted tones, so you won’t have any trouble finding the right fit to match your existing bedding.
Hundreds of happy shoppers rave over the quality and comfort of this duvet cover, with many pointing out that it’s well worth the price. One reviewer said, “We spend so much on so many things, why not great sheets? Love the duvet cover from day one, it makes my bed feel like a retreat and keeps us both cool as well, unlike some heavy fabrics we had before. Great investment in yourself and your sleep!” Another called it “the best of the best.”
Purple Lightweight Duvet
This cozy duvet from Purple is made with a hypoallergenic down alternative that gives it a soft and fluffy feel. The comforter comes in three sizes—twin, full, or king—and gives you the option of a ‘lightweight’ or ‘all-season’ blanket cover. We’d recommend going with the lightweight cover, which is made of 100 percent cotton, for a breathable and cooling blanket that’ll keep your body at a comfortable temperature as you sleep (especially during the summer).
Owners of the blanket love how comfortable and luxe it is, with some people comparing it to the fluffy bedding you’d expect in a five-star hotel. Others say it’s “perfect for summer” because it doesn’t cause them to overheat.
Cohome Full Down Alternative Comforter
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers love this budget-friendly down-alternative comforter for keeping them cool throughout the night. It combines an outer layer of lightweight modal material with fluffy cotton filling for a comfortable blanket that’s super breathable. The best part? It’s machine-washable and can be used on its own or as a duvet insert.
One reviewer said, “I love this comforter, it’s very lightweight and does not trap the heat, so best for a spring to fall duvet in my personal opinion. I usually get hot at night and I don’t find myself overheating using this comforter.” Another wrote, “I’m the kind of the person that no matter if it’s freezing out I still need a comforter that will keep me cool and this absolutely does that.”
