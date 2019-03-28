10 Cooling Comforters That Will Keep You Sweat-Free All Night Long

There’s nothing worse than waking up in the middle of the night drenched in sweat, with sticky sheets and wet pajamas to boot. While night sweats can be made worse by medical conditions or aging, it can happen to anyone and is a pretty common experience. Not only is it annoying, but being overheated throughout the night can disrupt your sleep and diminish the quality of your shuteye—and no one wants that.

So how can you prevent this from happening? The answer is fairly simple: optimize your bedroom for better sleep by investing in one of the best cooling comforters. Since night sweats are common, many top bedding brands have taken steps to implement new technology and create comforters that are lightweight, breathable, and specially-designed to keep your body at a comfortable temperature throughout the night. And believe it or not, cooling comforters and bed sheets aren’t just for the warmer months—while some people only swap out their warmer, thicker winter blankets for a cooling comforter in the summer, many love the relaxing, cooling effect of these light comforters year-round.

To find the best cooling comforter to add to your bedtime routine, look for options made with naturally lightweight fabrics—like cotton or microfiber polyester—because they’ll feel breathable, non-heavy, and won’t trap moisture even if you do start sweating. And just like other types of comforters, cooling comforters come in a variety of size, color, and material options, so you’ll have no trouble finding one that works best for your body and matches your bedroom decor. Here, you’ll find 10 cooling comforters that’ll help you get a better night’s sleep through every season. And the best part is, they’re all highly-rated by customers, so you can trust that they’ll work. Take your pick and you can finally say goodbye to night sweats for good.