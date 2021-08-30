Get $270 Off These 6 Mattresses During an Exclusive Labor Day Sale
Labor Day mattress sales are the perfect excuse to renovate your primary bedroom, guest room, or kid's room. But choosing the right mattress is no small task. After all, your decision could mean the difference between a good night's sleep and a bad one. For a limited time only, one of our favorite online mattress brands, Saatva, is offering Real Simple readers an exclusive discount on six of its beds.
Now through Labor Day weekend, you can get $270 off a majority of Saatva's mattress lineup—including the Solaire Adjustable, which has a total of 50 firmness options. Not only are Saatva beds more affordable than comparable models, but each one also comes with complimentary white glove delivery, meaning you won't have to lift a finger when your new mattress arrives.
According to the experts at Mattress Advisor, Saatva beds test extremely well in many categories, including durability, spine alignment, cooling, responsiveness, and comfort. Use the handy guide below to determine which Saatva mattress is best for you and your family.
Save $270 on These 6 Saatva Mattresses:
- Best Overall: Saatva Classic
- Best Latex: Saatva Latex Hybrid
- Best for Side Sleepers: Loom & Leaf
- Best Adjustable Bed: Solaire Adjustable
- Best Organic: Zenhaven
- Most Durable: Saatva HD
What Sets Saatva Apart From Other Mattress Brands
Saatva mattresses are top-rated among reviewers and they're environmentally friendly. Plus, you can't beat the brand's delivery model.
Ease of Delivery and Free Setup
Unlike most online mattress brands, Saatva beds don't come in a box: Your new mattress will be delivered (via free shipping) by Saatva representatives, who will set it up and remove your old mattress at no extra cost. This complimentary white glove delivery is one of customers' favorite things about the brand.
Good, Clean Sleep
Some mattress companies only offer one organic mattress in their lineup, but all of Saatva's beds contain eco-friendly materials like organic cotton covers, CertiPUR-US certified foams, and recycled steel coils to guarantee a healthier sleep.
Generous Warranty and Sleep Trial
Saatva's return policy states that you have up to 180 nights to test out the mattress. If you decide it isn't the right bed for you during that time frame, customer service will refund your money and make arrangements for the mattress to be picked up (you'll be charged a $99 transportation fee). Should you decide to keep the mattress, your purchase comes with a 15-year warranty.
High-Quality Materials
Saatva mattresses are handcrafted in the U.S. from consciously sourced materials. Typically, they travel less than 100 miles from the factory or fulfillment center to your home. And since there are no storefronts, Saatva cuts out the middleman, passing the savings directly to you.
Best Overall: Saatva Classic
The Saatva Classic earns the "Best Overall" rating because it comes in three comfort levels—plush-soft, luxury-firm, and firm—making it a good fit for all body types and sleep positions. While luxury-firm is the most popular option, side sleepers should try the softest level, plush-soft, for better pressure relief at the hips and shoulders. Unlike most online mattresses, this innerspring bed contains not one, but two layers of coils for added support. It also scored a perfect 10 out of 10 on Mattress Advisor's durability and spine alignment tests.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10
- Firmness: Plush-soft (3/10), luxury-firm (6/10), or firm (8/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 180 nights
Best Latex: Saatva Latex Hybrid
Customers lean toward latex mattresses because they're long-lasting, have natural cooling properties, and provide pressure relief to sensitive areas. Mattress Advisor testers say the Saatva Latex Hybrid excels in all three areas thanks to its construction, which combines latex and innerspring coils. In the sleep lab, this buoyant bed ranked high in responsiveness, spine alignment, edge support, and motion isolation—meaning it's great for couples who don't want to be disturbed by each other's movements during the night. In addition to natural latex and recycled steel coils, this hybrid bed contains GOTS-certified organic cotton and New Zealand wool.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (latex and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.9/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 180 nights
Best for Side Sleepers: Loom & Leaf
Loom & Leaf is Saatva's all-foam mattress model—but it's no ordinary memory foam bed. The Loom & Leaf contains three foam layers: cooling gel-infused foam, premium 5-pound memory foam, and a high-density foam base. This combination is ideal for side sleepers who require cushioning at the hips and shoulders to keep their spine in alignment (the bed scored a 9 out of 10 in this category). Saatva's various foams are also CertiPUR-US certified, meaning they meet rigorous standards for materials and emissions.
- Mattress Type: Gel memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.2/10
- Firmness: Relaxed-firm (6/10) or firm (8/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 180 nights
Best Adjustable Bed: Solaire Adjustable
Even the finickiest sleepers will find comfort with the Solaire Adjustable mattress. It's the Rolls-Royce of Saatva's lineup, featuring 50 different firmness levels and combining all the brand's luxe materials (natural latex, gel-infused memory foam, organic cotton) into one bed. Back sleepers will appreciate the five-zone latex layer, which provides extra lumbar support, and the cushiony pillow top that eases sore joints. The Solaire earned a 9 out of 10 in the motion transfer test, meaning it's a good pick for couples who are tired of waking each other up with their tossing and turning. According to Mattress Advisor's review team, this bed isn't the best choice for budget shoppers or memory foam purists.
- Mattress Type: Customizable
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10
- Firmness: 50 firmness levels
- Trial Period for Returns: 180 nights
Best Organic: Zenhaven
The Zenhaven is 100 percent natural with a quilted organic cotton cover, New Zealand wool layer, and multiple latex support pads. Like the Saatva Latex Hybrid, this model has five ergonomic zones designed to provide enhanced support in the lumbar region and help mitigate back pain. But one feature that's unique to the Zenhaven is that it's flippable. One side is labeled "luxury-plush," which caters to side sleepers who need pressure relief at common pain points like the hips and shoulders. The flip side is "gentle-firm" and a better fit for back and stomach sleepers who'll rest easier on a more supportive surface. The mattress scored high in Mattress Advisor's motion isolation and edge support tests.
- Mattress Type: All-natural latex
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.6/10
- Firmness: Luxury-plush (4.5/10) and gentle-firm (7.5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 180 nights
Most Durable: Saatva HD
The "HD" in Saatva HD stands for "heavy duty." It's the brand's heaviest mattress (a queen size weighs 135 pounds) and the tallest at 15.5 inches. The HD can easily accommodate the weight of two people—in fact, it can hold up to 1,000 pounds, which is well above the industry standard. Unsurprisingly, this hybrid scored a 9 out of 10 for durability in the Mattress Advisor sleep lab. It may be a tough mattress, but sleepers still get the same luxurious materials found in other Saatva beds to promote a healthy night's sleep.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.5/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6.5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 180 nights
