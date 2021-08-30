Get $270 Off These 6 Mattresses During an Exclusive Labor Day Sale

Best Adjustable Bed: Solaire Adjustable

Even the finickiest sleepers will find comfort with the Solaire Adjustable mattress. It's the Rolls-Royce of Saatva's lineup, featuring 50 different firmness levels and combining all the brand's luxe materials (natural latex, gel-infused memory foam, organic cotton) into one bed. Back sleepers will appreciate the five-zone latex layer, which provides extra lumbar support, and the cushiony pillow top that eases sore joints. The Solaire earned a 9 out of 10 in the motion transfer test, meaning it's a good pick for couples who are tired of waking each other up with their tossing and turning. According to Mattress Advisor's review team, this bed isn't the best choice for budget shoppers or memory foam purists.