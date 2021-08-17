The 10 Best Innerspring Mattresses, According to Expert Testing
There's something to be said for "old-school cool," even when it comes to mattresses. Innerspring mattresses have been popular for decades—with good reason. While you may remember this mattress type as the ultimate childhood trampoline, the best innerspring mattresses of today offer supportive rest and sturdy coils to extend the lifespan of your bed—perfect for gals on a budget.
This mattress type also excels at delivering cooler rest: Since innerspring mattresses use coils, they leave ample room for air to flow, promoting restorative, refreshing sleep.
To help you on your search, the experts at Mattress Advisor have tested hundreds of beds to select the 10 best innerspring mattresses. They reviewed these beds based on 14 different criteria, like edge support, cooling, and more, to ensure they deliver on more than just bounciness.
Our recommendations:
- Best Overall: Saatva Classic
- Best Innerspring Mattress for the Money: DreamCloud Premier
- Best Cooling Innerspring Mattress: Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid
- Best Innerspring Mattress for Back Sleepers: Helix Midnight
- Best Innerspring Mattress for Back Pain: Bear Hybrid
- Best Innerspring Mattress for Couples: Leesa Hybrid
- Best Innerspring Mattress for Adjustable Bed: GhostBed 3D Matrix
- Best Firm Innerspring Mattress: WinkBed
- Best Mattress for Side Sleepers: Purple Hybrid
- Best Value Innerspring Mattress: Casper Original Hybrid
Shopping for the Best Innerspring Mattress
There's a lot to consider when shopping for the best innerspring mattress, but below are some of the key factors to keep in mind, such as materials, cooling, and edge support.
Best Innerspring Mattress Materials
Coils: Steel coils support the core of any innerspring mattress. Some coils are individually wrapped in fabric sleeves. This reduces motion transfer so you're not disturbed when your sleeping partner gets out of bed or your dog jumps up for a snuggle. You might also see the term "bonnell coils"—that's a traditional coil unit without the fabric.
Memory Foam: Innerspring mattresses may include memory foam as a comfort layer to cradle your body and provide pressure relief, without sacrificing buoyancy and responsiveness. When a bed contains multiple comfort layers atop coil layers, it's referred to as a "hybrid mattress."
Latex: Sometimes innerspring mattresses use latex as the top comfort layer, which adds to the supportive, bouncy feel. It's also an eco-friendly, naturally breathable, and super-durable material.
Firmness and Feel
Modern innerspring mattresses feel differently from the ones you may remember as a child. Today, they contain comfort layers of memory foam or latex over a bed of coils. This creates more of a balanced, medium-firm feel that combines support and comfort.
Cooling
Innerspring mattresses naturally improve the airflow within the bed thanks to the ample space left between the coils. Materials like foam tend to trap body heat, but coils help disperse heat, making this mattress type a good choice for hot sleepers.
Edge Support
Innerspring mattresses have better edge support than all-foam beds. Sturdy edges allow you to sleep comfortably across the entire surface of the mattress (great for couples who need more space). Edge support also makes it easy to get in and out of bed.
Related Items
Best Overall: Saatva Classic
Earning the top spot, the Saatva Classic is an outstanding innerspring mattress because you can customize it to create the perfect mattress for you. First, choose from three firmness levels (plush soft, luxury firm, and firm), and then select the height (11.5 inches or 14.5 inches). Topped with a cushiony Euro pillow top, this Saatva mattress features five layers of materials, including two durable coil units and memory foam that cradles your body and eases pressure on your joints. Because of its supportive construction, the Saatva Classic earned a perfect 10/10 in maintaining spinal alignment from Mattress Advisor reviewers, so you can sleep soundly and wake up pain-free. Saatva offers great service, too, including complimentary white glove delivery and a 180-night sleep trial.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 9.3/10
- Firmness: Plush (3/10), luxury firm (6/10), and firm (8/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 180 nights
Best Innerspring Mattress for the Money: DreamCloud Premier
Crafted of six high-quality layers, the DreamCloud Premier doesn't skimp on its mission to give you the best in comfort and support from the cover to the base. At the top lies a sumptuous cashmere blend cover that wicks away moisture. Next, a memory foam Euro top and a layer of gel memory foam relieve pressure points. Finally, encased innerspring coils and two more layers of foam combine to reduce motion transfer. Excellent for people with stressed-out joints, the DreamCloud Premier earned a 9/10 for pressure relief, so sleeping comfortably will never be easier. Plus, premium materials such as gel memory foam and individually wrapped coils make this mattress the biggest bang for your buck at less than $1,500.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 9.0/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 365 nights
Best Cooling Innerspring Mattress: Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid
The Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid uses temperature-regulating technology that's cool to the touch. You'll feel the effects as soon as you climb into bed atop the advanced cooling fabric in the top layer—making this by far the best cooling innerspring mattress. The Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid also features a layer of special foam that draws heat away from the body. Mattress Advisor experts were so impressed with the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid's cooling abilities, they awarded it a near-perfect 9.5/10 in this category. These cushioning layers rest atop a bed of more than 1,000 individually wrapped coils. The combination of cooling foam and supportive coils provides a firm, supportive surface that's especially good for back sleepers.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.9/10
- Firmness: Soft (3/10), medium (5/10), and firm (7/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 120 nights
Best Innerspring Mattress for Back Sleepers: Helix Midnight
A medium feel that's not too firm and not too soft makes the Helix Midnight the ideal innerspring mattress, especially if you like to sleep on your back. And its pressure-relieving layers will keep your hips and shoulders cushioned throughout the night if you shift positions. Back sleepers especially need to make sure their spine remains in the natural "S" position throughout the night, and the Helix Midnight earned top marks (8.75/10) from our expert testers in maintaining spinal alignment. The bed's wrapped coil system limits motion transfer, and its soft cover fabric creates maximum airflow and breathability to keep you comfortably cool. So you can rest easy when you purchase, the Helix Midnight comes with a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.9/10
- Firmness: Medium (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Best Innerspring Mattress for Back Pain: Bear Hybrid
If you want the best innerspring mattress for your achy back, go with the Bear Hybrid. This sturdy mattress adds conforming foams to its edge-to-edge coil unit to cradle the back and ease aches. You'll feel support from the coils and pressure relief from the foams—it's the ideal balance for back pain relief. Plus, lower back pain can be caused by misalignment in the spine as you sleep, so a mattress that supports the spine's natural position will help relieve some of that lower back tension. Luckily, the Bear Hybrid earned a near-perfect score for maintaining spine alignment, so sleepers with lower back pain will be able to rest comfortably and pain-free. The Bear Hybrid also gets kudos for certified eco-friendly materials that prevent off-gassing.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 9.0/10
- Firmness: Medium (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Best Innerspring Mattress for Couples: Leesa Hybrid
Finding a mattress that's right for you is one thing. Finding a mattress that's right for both of you is a harder task. The Leesa Hybrid features more than 1,000 pocket coils, plus a memory foam layer, to limit motion transfer and support all body types, making it the top pick for couples. It also earns high marks for body contouring and pressure relief, so you'll both feel cradled, regardless of your sleeping position. Can't agree on bedroom temperature? A hole-punched foam layer will keep you both super-comfy and cool throughout the night.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 9.4/10
- Firmness: Medium (5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Best Innerspring Mattress for Adjustable Bed: GhostBed 3D Matrix
If you like the creature comforts of an adjustable bed base, you'll love the GhostBed 3D Matrix, designed to fit seamlessly on a power foundation. With patented technology and seven layers of durable individual coils, memory foams, and latex-like foam, this innerspring mattress will keep you comfortable, whether you're sleeping blissfully, checking Instagram, or enjoying movie night with the kids. Because of its medium-firm feel and seamless ability to respond to movement, the Ghostbed 3D Matrix is perfect for all types of sleepers, regardless of body size or sleep style. With high marks in durability (9/10), you'll have this adjustable bed for years to come. Plus, no need to buy new sheets—yours should fit well over the 12-inch mattress.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.9/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 101 nights
Best Firm Innerspring Mattress: WinkBed
Available in luxury firm, firm, and a plus level, the WinkBed is the perfect choice if you like a good, firm mattress that won't leave you feeling like you're sinking to the floor. The individually wrapped pocketed coils are zoned to give you extra support for your back and additional cushioning for your shoulders and hips. Achieving an impressive 9.75/10 for sturdy edge support, the WinkBed prevents the sides of the bed from dipping as you get in and out. Plus, because of its firm feel, the WinkBed is the ideal choice for stomach sleepers who need a little bit more support throughout the night. This solid choice also comes with a lifetime warranty and a 120-night, risk-free trial.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.6/10
- Firmness: Luxury-firm (6/10), firm (7/10), and plus (8/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 120 nights
Best Innerspring Mattress for Side Sleepers: Purple Hybrid
If you're a side sleeper, you need an innerspring mattress with cushioning layers to relieve pressure on your shoulders and hips. The Purple Hybrid features a two-inch gel grid that flexes under pressure points—think of a pliable waffle-like layer with lots of air channels for extra cooling. This proprietary Purple grid pairs with individually encased steel coils to create a comfy surface that gives you responsive support throughout the night. In addition to the innersprings under the special grid, a soft, breathable cover keeps air moving throughout the mattress so you stay cool and sleep soundly. Earning high marks in pressure relief and cooling, the Purple Hybrid will support you in breathable comfort all night long.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam, gel, and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.8/10
- Firmness: Soft (4/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Best Value Innerspring Mattress: Casper Original Hybrid
Unlike some beds, the Casper Original Hybrid is comfortable for back, side, and stomach sleepers, helping to make it the best value innerspring mattress. It also gets high marks for contouring to your body as you move throughout the night and not transferring motion from your wiggly kids, restless partner, or hyper pets. Thousands of perforations in the top layer of foam keep you cool, and three ergonomic zones in the middle layer of foam keep your spine aligned for maximum comfort and support. If you're worried about the environment, the Casper Original Hybrid's cover is made with recycled plastic bottles.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 9.4/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Mattress Advisor's Review Process
Each mattress on this list was put to the test (literally) in Mattress Advisor's lab, which is located in Raleigh, N.C. Bedding experts spent over 1,200 hours evaluating and comparing mattresses using a 14-point testing methodology to find the best mattresses under $1,000 on the market.
While some of the factors tested are tied directly to performance, like responsiveness, edge support, and pressure relief, others are based around brand operations, such as customer service, shipping policies, and trial period. The Mattress Advisor team combines this proprietary methodology with in-depth interviews and customer experience to arrive at a weighted score out of 10.
|Factors
|What it means
|
Spine Alignment
|
How well the mattress maintains the natural 'S' curve of the spine
|
Pressure Relief
|
How well the mattress relieves pressure at common pain points like the shoulders and hips
|
Edge Support
|
How much support the mattress provides at the edge of the bed for functional use and how comfortable the edge is to lie on
|
Responsiveness
|
How quickly the mattress adapts or responds to changes in movement. This is particularly key for combination sleepers, who switch positions frequently during the night
|
Motion Transfer
|
How well the mattress isolates motion. This is especially important for couples who sleep together and don't want to be disturbed by their partner's movements
|
Durability
|
Relates to longevity and overall quality of a mattress's materials. Determines the lifespan of a bed
|
Cooling
|
How well the mattress promotes airflow and limits heat retention. Also factors in any extra cooling features like gel infusions or aerated foam
|
Ease of Setup
|
How easy the unboxing process is, which includes components like weight, time it takes to set up the mattress, and number of people needed to do it
|
Trial Period
|
How long you have to decide whether or not you want to keep the mattress
|
Return Policy
|
How easy the return process is, if refunds are offered, and if mattress removal is available
|
Warranty
|
How long the warranty is and what it covers
|
Shipping
|
How long it takes for your bed to ship and if there are any costs associated with shipping
|
Customer Service
|
How quickly customer service responds to queries, the level of detail they provide, and how helpful the team is overall
|
Social Impact
|
Takes into consideration a company's social missions, charitable causes, and sustainability efforts. This includes the quality of a mattress's materials and where they are made