The 10 Best Innerspring Mattresses, According to Expert Testing

Spine Alignment How well the mattress maintains the natural 'S' curve of the spine

Pressure Relief How well the mattress relieves pressure at common pain points like the shoulders and hips

Edge Support How much support the mattress provides at the edge of the bed for functional use and how comfortable the edge is to lie on

Responsiveness How quickly the mattress adapts or responds to changes in movement. This is particularly key for combination sleepers, who switch positions frequently during the night

Motion Transfer How well the mattress isolates motion. This is especially important for couples who sleep together and don't want to be disturbed by their partner's movements

Durability Relates to longevity and overall quality of a mattress's materials. Determines the lifespan of a bed

Cooling How well the mattress promotes airflow and limits heat retention. Also factors in any extra cooling features like gel infusions or aerated foam

Ease of Setup How easy the unboxing process is, which includes components like weight, time it takes to set up the mattress, and number of people needed to do it

Trial Period How long you have to decide whether or not you want to keep the mattress

Return Policy How easy the return process is, if refunds are offered, and if mattress removal is available

Warranty How long the warranty is and what it covers

Shipping How long it takes for your bed to ship and if there are any costs associated with shipping

Customer Service How quickly customer service responds to queries, the level of detail they provide, and how helpful the team is overall