The Best Hybrid Mattresses for Every Type of Sleeper

Combination sleepers are folks that don’t subscribe to just one sleep style. They’ll sleep best on a hybrid with great support and cushion. The Brooklyn Signature is a versatile mattress that comes in three firmness levels, perfect for any type of sleeper, especially those who frequently switch positions. This bed is ultra responsive, so it will spring back to support you as you move around. Its quilted topper and soft foam layers will keep you comfy in whichever way you sleep. The mattress is a steal for under $1,000 for a queen, plus free shipping and returns with every purchase sweeten the deal.