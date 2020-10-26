The 8 Best Heated Mattress Pads to Keep You Warm and Toasty at Night, According to Reviews

Thanks to its fast heating feature, the Electrowarmth Heated Mattress Pad will warm up fast so that you don’t have to lay in a cold bed for long. When you first turn it on, the mattress pad will quickly heat up on the highest setting and then automatically go back to the one you originally chose—and it’s so discreet that you won’t even notice it happening. The mattress pad will shut off after 10 hours of use for safety and energy purposes, and it’ll conveniently remember the last heat setting whenever you turn it back on. Plus, it comes in a wide variety of sizes, so there’s truly an option for every type of mattress. “My husband and his family introduced Electrowarmth bed warmers to me almost 50 years ago,” a customer wrote. “We’ve always used them and have bought them for our kids, and I even gave one to a friend who lived in a very cold house, and it helped her comfort very much. We can’t say enough good things about [them].”