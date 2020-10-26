The 8 Best Heated Mattress Pads to Keep You Warm and Toasty at Night, According to Reviews
While cooling sheets and tower fans are essential for sleeping comfortably at night in the summer, once the temperature starts dropping, you might be freezing no matter how many blankets you're piled under. That's where heated mattress pads come in handy—they're just like regular mattress toppers, only with a built-in electric warming mechanism to keep you warm at night.
There are many, many heated bedding products available on the market, so we scoured the internet to find the heated mattress pads customers swear are actually worth buying. And the best part? They’re all available to shop right now on Amazon. Whether you’re on the hunt for a water-resistant topper that’s perfect for parents and pet owners, or an ultra-padded one that feels like a cloud, there’s an option on this list for you.
These are the best heated mattress pads to buy in 2021, based on thousands of reviews:
- Best Overall: Sunbeam Heated Mattress Pad
- Best for Quick Heat: Electrowarmth Heated Mattress Pad
- Best Quilted: Hyde Lane Premium Quilted Mattress Heating Pad
- Best Twin XL Option: Beautyrest 3M Scotchgard Heated Mattress Pad
- Best Low Voltage: Perfect Fit Soft Heat Smart Heated Electric Mattress Pad
- Best for Cold Feet: Biddeford Blankets Polyester Electric Heated Mattress Pad
- Best Water-Resistant: Sunbeam Water-Resistant Heated Mattress Pad
- Best Padding: Degrees of Comfort Heated Mattress Pad
One of the benefits of heated bedding is it allows you to lower the thermostat without freezing, which saves electricity in the long run. Since they only warm up the area that you’re in (the bed), you don’t have to waste money by unnecessarily heating rooms that aren’t occupied.
So, why not just get a heated blanket? Some reviewers claim they prefer heated mattress pads because it’s one less blanket to get tangled in at night. And since hot air rises, many customers swear it’s way more effective to be on top of the heat source rather than below it. Another thing to keep in mind is that most queen- and king-size heated mattress pads on this list come with two controllers, so each side of the bed can operate independently. This feature is perfect for couples who prefer sleeping at different temperatures.
Keep reading to learn more about each of the best heated mattress pads you can buy right now.
Best Overall: Sunbeam Heated Mattress Pad
With an average of 4.5 stars across over 8,400 ratings, Sunbeam’s heated mattress pad has clearly earned its spot as Amazon’s best-selling option. It has all the features that you need in a heated mattress pad, including easy-to-control dials with 10 different heat settings, a built-in safety timer that automatically shuts off after 10 hours, and pockets that fit mattresses up to 16 inches thick. (The brand makes a version with even deeper 18-inch pockets, but most sizes are currently out of stock.) The topper is made of 100 percent polyester and it’s safe to throw in the washer and dryer. “This is the best product I have bought on Amazon all year,” wrote one shopper. “We turn it on 15 minutes before we go to bed and the sheets are nice and warm.”
Best for Quick Heat: Electrowarmth Heated Mattress Pad
Thanks to its fast heating feature, the Electrowarmth Heated Mattress Pad will warm up fast so that you don’t have to lay in a cold bed for long. When you first turn it on, the mattress pad will quickly heat up on the highest setting and then automatically go back to the one you originally chose—and it’s so discreet that you won’t even notice it happening. The mattress pad will shut off after 10 hours of use for safety and energy purposes, and it’ll conveniently remember the last heat setting whenever you turn it back on. Plus, it comes in a wide variety of sizes, so there’s truly an option for every type of mattress. “My husband and his family introduced Electrowarmth bed warmers to me almost 50 years ago,” a customer wrote. “We’ve always used them and have bought them for our kids, and I even gave one to a friend who lived in a very cold house, and it helped her comfort very much. We can’t say enough good things about [them].”
Best Quilted: Hyde Lane Premium Quilted Mattress Heating Pad
This heated mattress pad from Hyde Lane has a whopping 20 different settings and two different controllers, so you can fully customize the warmth of your bed—even down to the side that you sleep on. Shoppers say the quilted top makes it extra comfy, and they love using the preheat setting to heat up their mattress before bedtime. One person said it “felt like heaven” from the first time they used it. Other customers who purchased this heated mattress pad swear it helps relieve their back pain. They wrote, “I use less blankets and I sleep better throughout the night. I wake up with virtually no tightness in my body.”
Best Twin XL Option: Beautyrest 3M Scotchgard Heated Mattress Pad
Beautyrest’s heated mattress pad comes in extended sizes ranging from twin to California king, including twin XL. Not only does that make it a great choice for college students freezing in their dorm rooms, but it also benefits anyone with a split king mattress—aka two twin XL beds. While the material it’s made of (either microfiber or polyester) depends on the size you choose, all of the toppers are machine washable and treated with 3M Scotchgard for stain- and water-resistance. “It is like sleeping between sheets freshly pulled out of a hot dryer,” wrote a customer. “The thickness is perfect so I don’t feel cords or anything underneath me and I can enjoy the warmth while not piling on an over abundance of blankets.”
Best Low Voltage: Perfect Fit Soft Heat Smart Heated Electric Mattress Pad
If you’re looking for a low-voltage option, this heated mattress topper from Perfect Fit might be your best bet. Thanks to its thin (and barely noticeable) wires, the mattress pad uses less than 25 volts of electricity, which the brand says is the “current it takes to illuminate a light bulb.” Plus, since the wires are spaced three inches apart, you don’t have to worry about uneven heating. “It’s a nice soft, plush cover that added some extra cushion to the bed,” said one shopper. “I love the gentle warm heat. It’s so cozy getting into bed at night with my side all warm.” Other reviewers wrote about how they love the placement of the cords and connectors, which are in the corners rather than right in the middle (where it can easily annoy your feet).
Best for Cold Feet: Biddeford Blankets Polyester Electric Heated Mattress Pad
Biddeford has been around since 1865 making all kinds of heated bedding, like this electric mattress pad with over a thousand five-star ratings. It has a no-frills analog controller with 10 heat settings, and the number of controllers included depends on the size: twin and full come with one, while queen and king come with two. Plus, the brand offers a five-year limited warranty. Shoppers say it’s even better than an electric blanket because it provides extra warmth on the bottom half so you don’t have to suffer with frozen toes. “This heated mattress pad gives off a lot of warmth and has additional heat down at your legs and feet to keep them warm,” said one review.
Best Water-Resistant: Sunbeam Water-Resistant Heated Mattress Pad
Whether you’re worried about spilling a cup of water or your little ones having accidents, it’s never a bad idea to opt for this water-resistant option by Sunbeam. It’s made of 200-thread-count cotton with a water-resistant backing, and shoppers are pleased that it doesn’t feel like stiff plastic. Many customers mention that their pets love snuggling in their bed with the extra heat, making the water resistance an especially helpful feature. “One of the dogs had an accident on our bed the other night,” said a shopper. “This was the bottom layer over the mattress and none of the urine got past it.” And if there is a spill, you can simply throw the mattress pad in the washing machine and dryer and it’ll look good as new again.
Best Padding: Degrees of Comfort Heated Mattress Pad
From the brand known for its dual-use weighted blankets, this Degrees of Comfort heated mattress pad is a great choice if you prefer one with extra padding. Shoppers are impressed by how the thick, plush padding feels, with many saying it makes their bed feel incredibly cozy. Plus, they love that the thickness of the mattress pad prevents them from feeling all of the wires inside—a common complaint of other models on the market. “I like a fluffy bed and this really provides good padding,” one wrote. “Before I go to bed, I preheat for 20 minutes and when I get in, it is nice and warm.” The heated topper is made of machine-washable cotton and comes in sizes that fit twin to California king mattresses.