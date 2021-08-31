The 8 Best Duvet Inserts, According to People Who Sleep Under Them Every Night

Most Affordable: Linenspa All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter

How We Tested: Used almost every night for more than two years

How It Feels: Lightweight and thin

Who Should Buy: Hot sleepers on a budget

Make a Note: It's not going to give you that cloud-like look.

"I'm a light sleeper who is usually cold when it's time for bed but easily overheats and wakes up sweating in the middle of the night. I picked this duvet insert when I moved into my first apartment solely because it was a highly rated option on Amazon. It's lightweight and super-affordable, and it does exactly what it's intended to do. It's not as fluffy, cozy, or aesthetically pleasing as other comforters on the market, but for the price, I still think it's worth it. It's great for first apartments, college dorms, and anyone on a budget." — Amina Lake Abdelrahman, product reviews writer