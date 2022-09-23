The 9 Best Down Pillows of 2022, According to Our Tests

Keep scrolling for more down pillow recommendations backed by our testing. You'll also find tips on how to shop for a down pillow that matches your sleeping needs.

For expert advice on how to shop for down pillows, we consulted Dr. Alex Dimitriu of Menlo Park Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine, as well as Amy Hoban, Chief Creative Officer of Parachute . Our top pick is the Kassatex European White Goose Down Pillow for its great balance of fluff and support, which allows for the expected cloud-like softness of a down pillow without causing head or neck tension .

When it comes to creating your ideal bed , you can't go wrong with a down pillow. While down pillows are known for their soft, cushiony quality, you can find them in varying degrees of firmness to provide a restful night's sleep . Keeping in mind that each person has their own unique pillow preference, we put 19 down pillows to the test and evaluated each on quality, airflow, comfort, durability, and value to help you find the perfect fit.

If you're looking for a pillow that will elevate your space with some posh elements , and you don't mind fluffing up your pillow regularly, this is a great pick. It's soft, luxurious, and looks good, but more importantly, it's extremely comfortable too.

When it came to sleeping on the pillow, testers confirmed that it was just as luxe as it looks. It wasn't suffocating in the slightest, and it kept them cool throughout the whole night. However, they noticed that this pillow flattened quickly. After several nights of consistent use, our tester measured its loft and found that it shrank an inch.

Right away, testers were impressed with the quality of this pillow. "As soon as it arrived on my doorstep and I opened it up, I could just see how high quality it was, and it wasn't even taken out of the box yet," one tester wrote. And to be sure, the Boll & Branch Down Chamber Pillow does have a lot of elements that make it remarkable when compared to an ordinary pillow. Its outer shell features a dense weave made with silky organic cotton—no need to worry about down feathers creeping out of the pillow—and it is filled with three chambers of down that's been triple-washed, surpassing U.S. standards.

Who it's for: People looking for down that's been thoroughly cleaned.

When compared to other down pillows, the Ikea Gulkavle Pillow is one of the less expensive options on the market, though it's well worth the cost. This pillow strikes the right balance between firmness and squishiness, and it has just the right amount of support and loft to cradle your neck and head while sleeping.

Our testers were thrilled by the density and temperature of this pillow, saying that it's "firm and soft at the touch," and that it "feels cool and offers great support." After sleeping on it for a few nights and machine-washing it, testers found that it kept its shape and continued to be supportive.

Side sleepers need extra height from their pillow in order to support their neck during their sleep, which is what the Ikea Gulkavle Pillow was designed to do. Pre-testing, we measured its loft to be six inches, which is an ideal height for side sleepers. After our testing, we found that it deflated half an inch after a few nights of sleep, showing that it retains its height well. Made with a soft cotton shell, this pillow has good airflow and prevents sleepers from getting too hot in the middle of the night.

While the pillowcase is machine-washable and cleans nicely according to testers, the pillow insert requires dry cleaning. Additionally, it's pretty pricey, even by down pillow standards. However, if you crave a pillow that envelopes your head while you're drifting off to dreamland, and if you don't mind taking it to the dry cleaner every now and then, this pillow could be a perfect match for your sleeping needs.

The Nestwell White Down Soft Support Pillow is fluffy and soft, so it lets your head sink gently towards the back of the pillow instead of forcing it upwards. That said, it doesn't let your head smush the pillow down entirely—it only lost a half inch of loft during our tests. This pillow features a 100 percent RDS-certified down filling, though our testers didn't feel any feathers in the pillow and weren't subjected to any poking in the middle of the night. They liked that it had a "luxe feeling" while sleeping on it, and were a fan of the pillow's cool and crisp white exterior made with Oeko-Tex certified cotton.

Who it's for: People who want their head to really sink into their pillow.

The cover features a lustrous sateen weave and a double-stitched piping seam to create a durable pillow with a sophisticated look. Though if you prefer to use a pillowcase, our testers found that it easily fits into one. This pillow gives sleepers airy support and feels broken-in right out of the package. If you're looking for a pillow that's on the softer or sturdier side, this pillow comes with two other firmness levels to choose from as well. While the price is a little steep, Parachute offers a 60-day return policy, which gives you plenty of time to try it out and decide if it's the pillow for you.

The Parachute Down Pillow is the "just right" option in terms of firmness. After using the pillow to nap on, our testers said that "it isn't too hard yet it is not too squishy—it's in the middle," and described it as being weightless and cloud-like. As such, it's a good pick for combination sleepers because it can seamlessly transition to different sleeping positions. Our testers also liked that this pillow had a nice bounce to it after lifting their head, but it was still pleasant to sleep on, saying "it already feels 'like-home' upon first time use."

While many memory foam pillows aren't machine-washable, this one is, so long as you take out the memory core filling before throwing it into the washer. Another bonus is that Allswell uses an eco-friendly chemical process to clean their down feathers, eliminating any unpleasant smells that may come through. While this pillow may not be preferable if you're looking for a pillow with a bit more give, it's worth trying if you want a lot of structure and support while you sleep.

The Allswell Supreme Pillow combines an RDS-certified down and polyester filling with an outer layer of memory core foam to create a very structured, very supportive pillow. Testers praised its ability to retain its shape after laying on it but mentioned it wasn't as soft as other pillows they tried. "This pillow is thick and fluffy, but when you lay your head on it, it feels blocky and stiff," they said. However, if you're looking for a pillow that could help alleviate neck or shoulder pain , or if you tend to toss and turn throughout the night, this is a well-made pillow to consider. Our testers found that this pillow stayed cool throughout the night as well, which is a benefit to hot sleepers .

Who it isn't for: People who are looking for a down pillow that cradles the head and people looking for an all down pillow.

It should be mentioned that this pillow does retain some heat. Our tester noted that it got a bit stuffy in the middle of the evening, but once they flipped the pillow over they felt cool for the rest of the night. They also found that they had to routinely fluff up the pillow after sleeping to maintain its loft. Overall, the pillow more than made up for these flaws with the soft, luxurious sleeping experience it creates, and it's worth having to give it a little extra TLC.

In our testing, we found that this pillow retained its shape quite well, losing a half inch of loft after a night's rest. Our testers were especially impressed with its comfort and quality, saying that they felt as though they were sleeping at a high-end hotel. "It was absolutely breathtaking to just sink in before bed," they wrote. "It had a luxury feel to it, and I felt like I was in a high-end hotel when I tested it out for the first time."

With an inner chamber filled with down and feathers for extra support, the Helix Down & Feather Pillow is an excellent choice for back sleepers or people who want a plush feel with plenty of support. This mix of down and feathers also helps to prevent down from clumping, giving the pillow an even feel throughout.

In short, this pillow is exceptionally well-crafted and cozy, best suited for those who want to invest in a down pillow that will last for years. If you're unsure due to the price, Down & Feather offers free pillow adjustments up to a year after purchase to ensure that your pillow has the perfect firmness for you.

Another benefit of this pillow is that it's made with GOTS-certified organic cotton, as well as certified by RDS. Their down is rigorously tested by a third party to ensure that it's hypoallergenic, making this pillow a great choice for people who have allergies.

Testers immediately took note of the Down & Feather Co. Natural Nights Goose Down Pillow's craftsmanship and fluffiness. It stands out because it's an off-white color, and it has a green, double-stitched border which makes it more durable and adds a nice touch to its appearance. In terms of firmness, testers described this pillow as being very soft and "comfortable to sleep on while maintaining that fluffy look." Its puffiness also prevents it from trapping in heat, helping it to stay cool throughout the night. In our tests, we found that this pillow does sink as it lost two inches of loft over several nights of sleep, but our testers still felt that their head was nicely cradled throughout the night.

The Three Geese Feather & Polyester Pillow is available in a single or double pack, so if you're looking to purchase new pillows for both sides of the bed you can do so for an affordable price. For a budget-friendly down pillow, this is a great pick—it looks good and stays fluffy and supportive.

This pillow stood out among other budget options because it maintained its shape after a night's rest. The pillow's outer shell is quilted and made from Oeko-Tex certified cotton, giving it a high-end aesthetic that testers appreciated as well. "This is a pillow that is both appealing to the eye and to the user's body," they said. It didn't get too hot either, eliminating any stuffiness.

While this pillow isn't 100 percent down-filled, it gives the same level of quality and softness as a high-end pillow for a bargain. The Three Geese Feather & Polyester Pillow has a unique three-chamber design that combines a cushion-y inner layer of goose feathers with a firmer outer layer of polyester fibers, making it springy and supportive. Plus, you won't have to worry about getting poked in the middle of the night with a feather. The fill is also certified by the Responsible Down Standard and Downpass to ensure it meets animal welfare standards.

Who it's for: Side and back sleepers who want a supportive pillow but aren't in a position to splurge.

One small drawback though: This pillow is filled with darker feathers, which can be seen through the pillow's lining. If you want to display your pillow without a pillowcase, you'll have to get a decorative pillowcase to go on top. However, this first-rate pillow is worth it. It's plush, structured, and maintains the look and feel of a traditional down pillow. It's machine-washable, making it easy to care for, and it has a 60-day risk-free trial so you can be sure it's the ideal pillow for you.

Goose down is known to be lighter and fluffier than duck down, which makes the Kassatex European White Goose Down Pillow a cut above other pillows we tested in terms of luxury and comfort. Our testers described it as being "the best of both the down and non-down worlds," and praised it for its marshmallow-like quality and durability. They found it felt comfortable to sleep on through the entire night and noted that it had good airflow as well. Out of all the pillows we tested, this one had the highest loft at eight inches. While its height makes it a great choice for side and back sleepers, stomach sleepers would be better off selecting a less lofty pillow.

Final Verdict

Our top pick is the Kassatex European White Goose Down Pillow because it's soft, fluffy, and supportive, and it doesn't require constant fluffing. We also liked that it's machine-washable and keeps cool throughout the night. For a more budget-friendly option, we recommend the Three Geese Feather & Polyester Pillow, which provides enough structure for a comfortable night's sleep with its soft yet sturdy build and elegant look.

Our Testing Process

We sent out 19 down pillows to real-world testers, who slept on them for several nights each. Upon receiving their pillow, testers first took note of the quality of each pillow, examining the construction and materials. Testers then measured each pillow's loft (the height of the pillow at its fullest part), length, and width, before placing it into an appropriately-sized pillowcase and seeing how well it fit.

When using the pillow, testers took note of how supportive it was while keeping in mind that comfort is subjective. They also evaluated the pillow's breathability, and noted how hot or cool they slept with the pillow. In the morning they took note of whether or not they woke up to any discomfort during the night, and evaluated the support level after the pillow was slept on for several hours. After a few uses, testers washed and dried the pillows according to their care instructions. Afterwards, they checked for any changes to the pillow's fill and firmness. They also examined the pillow for any damages or shrinkage.

Finally, testers received the retail price of their pillow to better determine the pillow's overall value. They ultimately scored each pillow based on quality, airflow, comfort, durability, and value. Winning traits they focused on included durability after washing, minimal flattening, and no feathers poking out or moving around. Testing will continue long-term, with testers reporting on their insights after three and six months.

How to Shop for Down Pillows Like a Pro

Material

With down pillows, there are two areas to consider: the inner filling and the outer shell. Some down pillows use polyester or memory foam in their filling as well as down, which can change the firmness of the pillow and its airflow. Pillows filled with a combination of down and other materials are known to hold their shape better and prevent any accidental feather poking, but they may not be as soft and squishy as an all-down pillow. If you have allergies, look for pillows filled with washed and certified hypoallergenic feathers as well.

You should also look at the material used to create the pillow's outer lining, especially if you don't intend to put a pillowcase on it. Pillows made with Oeko-Tex or GOTS-certified cotton are made without harsh chemical additives, making them a viable solution for people with skin sensitivities or allergies.

Firmness

Down pillows come in different firmness options, so choose one that reflects your sleeping position. According to Dimitru, "side sleepers generally benefit from a stiffer pillow, which keeps the head and neck in line with the shoulders." For stomach sleepers, a soft, thin pillow works best as it will prevent you from propping up your neck at an awkward angle during the night. Dimitru recommends "softer, flatter pillows that won't kink the neck," for back sleepers. If you toss and turn throughout the night, it can be trickier to find the right pillow firmness. Generally, side and back sleepers prefer a medium-firm pillow, whereas stomach sleepers benefit from a slimmer pillow. Above all else, Dimitru advises to "make sure the pillow stiffness feels comfortable, and that your neck is kept straight with your spine."

Care

Many down pillows are machine-washable and dryer-friendly, but always check the manufacturer's instructions to be sure as some pillows are dry clean only. If you're afraid of ruining your pillow in the wash, consider purchasing a pillow protector bag to ensure that no snags will occur that will cause filling to leak out. Additionally, you may want to consider investing in dryer balls which will break up any clumps of down that may occur in the wash.

Certifications

Some manufacturers opt to have their pillows verified by a third-party organization to ensure the quality of each pillow's outer lining and down filling. When considering the outer lining of the pillow, the most rigorous certification is the Global Organic Textiles Standard (GOTS), which ensures that the materials used are organic, responsibly-sourced, and free from harsh chemical additives at every point during the manufacturing process. You may also see some pillows with an Oeko-Tex 100 certification, which verifies that the product has been made without harmful chemicals, but they don't verify the entire supply chain.

For the down filling, the main certification to look for is the Responsible Down Standard (RDS). "This means that the down comes from humanely treated ducks and geese and upholds The Five Freedoms of animal welfare," explains Hobart. You may also come across the International Down Standard (IDS), which ensures that the down does not come from a supply chain where the animals are subjected to any unnecessary harm, force-fed, or live-plucked. The IDS also vets the suppliers of brands that use RDS-approved down.

More Down Pillows to Consider

Puredown Down & Feather Blend Pillow: Our testers liked that the Puredown pillow provided great neck support and stayed bouncy throughout the night. However, they felt down feathers prickling through the pillowcase, which is why it's not as good as other budget pillows available.

Tuft & Needle Down Pillow: While this pillow felt plush and soft to the touch, it didn't provide enough support for our side-sleeping tester. If you're familiar with the feel of a traditional down pillow and like your pillow to be less supportive, this pillow is still worth considering.

Questions You Might Ask

What is down?

Down feathers grow underneath a duck or goose's outer layer of stiff feathers, and it helps insulate the animals so they stay warm. Down is round and puffy, like the head of a dandelion, and doesn't contain quills like a traditional feather, so you won't get poked in your sleep.

What are the pros and cons of a down pillow?

Ultimately, it comes down to your preference. While some people prefer the soft, plushy feeling of a down pillow, others may prefer something with more support. Aside from individual preferences, "the biggest difference is whether or not you have allergies," according to Hobart. "Down can sometimes irritate those with seasonal allergies, so a down alternative pillow is better if you're sensitive to dust and other allergens." Additionally, there are concerns about animal welfare, especially when it comes to the plucking and sourcing of down feathers. If that's an issue for you, a down alternative pillow would be the best solution, or you could look into pillows that have been certified by the RDS or IDS.

How do you wash a down pillow?

Different manufacturers have different recommendations for their pillows, so be sure to double-check before sticking it in the wash. In general, you'll first want to inspect your pillow for any holes or rips that could cause the filling to leak out. Then, if you have a top load washer, place two pillows vertically on either side of the agitator to maintain balance. For front load users, add in a few towels instead. Water temperature will depend on your preference and on manufacturing instructions—cold water is gentler on pillows, but hot water will kill off bacteria and dust mites. It's also a good idea to add a second rinse cycle to ensure that any soap residue is washed away.

To dry, stick your pillow in the dryer on low heat, and throw in some dryer balls to break up any feather clumps. You'll want to pause the drying cycle every 15 minutes to fluff the pillows by hand and to make sure that they are completely dry so you can avoid mold growth.

How long does a down pillow last?

"With proper care, your down pillows can last three or more years," says Hobart. You'll know that your pillow needs replacing when it's unable to fluff up, even after washing.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Jen Woo, a freelance design, lifestyle, and culture writer and content strategist with over 10 years of experience. To compile this list, we tested 19 down pillows and evaluated them based on quality, airflow, comfort, durability, and overall value. For expert advice on what to consider when shopping for sheets, we consulted Dr. Alex Dimitriu of Menlo Park Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine, as well as Amy Hoban, Chief Creative Officer of Parachute.