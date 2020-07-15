The 12 Best Cooling Weighted Blankets for Hot Sleepers, According to Reviews

With an average 4.6-star rating from nearly 10,000 customers, Luna’s cooling weighted blanket has clearly earned its spot as one of the best-selling options on Amazon. It’s made of organic cotton that shoppers say feels soft and “cool to the touch.” The weighted blanket is packed with plenty of convenient features, like ties around the edges that keep it attached to the cover and stitched pockets that allow for equal distribution of the glass beads.

Plus, it offers a wide variety of customization options. Along with 22 colors and patterns to choose from, it’s available in weights ranging from five to 30 pounds and sizes suitable for twin, full, queen, and king beds. “I was actually really pleased with the quality,” wrote one shopper. “Since it’s made with cotton, it was super breathable at night and I didn't overheat at all. The weight makes me feel super secure like I’m being hugged all around.”