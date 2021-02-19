The 9 Best Cooling Mattress Toppers for a Sweat-Free Night, According to Reviews

Anyone struggling with night sweats knows the right bedding can be the difference between sleeping through the night and constantly waking up drenched. While cooling sheets and lightweight comforters offer some relief from overheating, cooling mattress toppers are another great solution for hot sleepers.
In addition to keeping you cool throughout the night, investing in a cooling mattress topper instantly upgrades your bed. The extra layer of memory foam or plush filling will add softness and comfort—and they cost a fraction of the price of a brand-new cooling mattress.
But with so many different mattress pads and toppers on the market, it can be hard to figure out which will actually feel breathable and cool enough. To help, we dug through thousands of reviews and rounded up the best cooling mattress toppers that you can buy online. Some of the options on this list rely on cooling gel and breathable materials, while others actually use special technologies (like the Outlast technology in Slumber Cloud's topper) to regulate temperature. There's even an electric option from ChiliPad that circulates cold water through tiny tubes to cool you down at night.
These are the best cooling mattress toppers in 2021:
Keep reading to learn more about each of the best cooling mattress toppers and pads, from popular bedding brands like Tempur-Pedic and Buffy.
Tempur-Pedic’s mattresses are practically synonymous with luxury, but luckily, you don’t have to spend thousands to upgrade your bed. That’s because the Adapt + Cooling topper, which is made with three inches of the brand’s signature pressure-relieving material, is a more affordable alternative. It comes with a machine-washable cover that customers insist feels “cool to the touch.” Since getting the cooling mattress topper, one person reports sleeping better overall because they were able to stay cool all night. “I had high expectations for this Tempur-Pedic mattress topper, and I must say the quality, comfort, and coolness far exceed my expectations,” another shopper wrote. “I recommend this to anyone who is having any type of aches/pains or just wants an all-around better nights’ sleep.” In addition to Amazon, the cooling mattress topper is also available for purchase directly from Tempur-Pedic—and it’s backed by a 10-year warranty on both sites.
With prices starting at just $40, Lucid’s top-rated cooling mattress pad is an incredibly great value. But just because it’s the most affordable option on this list doesn’t mean that it won’t keep you cool and comfortable all night—and there are 19,000+ five-star ratings to prove it. The memory foam topper comes in two-inch and three-inch thicknesses, and both versions are infused with cooling gel and have a textured surface for extra breathability. (There’s also a lavender-scented option available). One hot sleeper said the mattress topper keeps them so cool, they can finally “start sleeping under a comforter again.” Another added: “I’ve been sleeping on this magical topper for a month now and I look forward to crawling into bed every night because of it.” Just keep in mind that it’s not machine-washable, so you’ll have to spot-clean it as needed.
Using a special Outlast technology that was originally made for NASA, Slumber Cloud’s dual-layered mattress pad helps regulate the temperature of your body while you sleep. It absorbs heat when you’re hot and then releases it when you’re cold, so it’s always adjusting with your body throughout the night. This makes it a great option for couples, since each person gets to sleep at their own ideal temperature. Plus, the machine-washable topper comes with a 60-night trial period so there’s no risk for testing it out. But based on the reviews, you’ll likely be hooked once you sleep on it yourself. “[I] bought this for its cooling effect and it definitely works,” a shopper wrote. “It has almost completely gotten rid of my night sweats after many attempts to try all kinds of things.”
Just like the brand’s mattresses, Layla’s memory foam mattress topper is strategically infused with copper gel (which has natural antimicrobial properties) to absorb your body heat. The plush topper is two inches thick, but shoppers confirm that it’s more than enough to make your existing mattress feel like the comfy-cool bed of your dreams. “It feels soft like a cloud and fills in all the spaces that my firm mattress left hanging,” wrote a customer. “My back feels more supported and it feels more like a luxurious hotel bed. All these years I thought I had to tough it out on a hard mattress. My lower back thanks you.” The mattress pad is also available on Amazon.
Even though it’s on the pricier side, the ChiliPad mattress pad is an excellent choice for anyone looking for an electric option. Unlike the other cooling mattress toppers on this list, the ChiliPad circulates temperature-controlled water via small silicone tubes. It can be set anywhere from 55 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit, and it’s adjustable in one-degree increments. Since it can easily switch between cooling and heating modes, it’s also ideal for people who switch to heated mattress pads in the winter. Customers love that it’s super easy to set up—just strap it on your mattress and add water to the unit. One reviewer called it a “game-changer” and said it’s much more effective than the cooling mattress they shelled out thousands for. “This product let me sleep through the night for the first time in a long, long while,” they wrote. “I went from waking up sweating to not waking up until my alarm goes off.”
If you want to add a subtle protective layer to your bed, opt for Zen Bamboo’s fitted mattress pad. It’s made of a bamboo and microfiber blend that customers say washes easily and holds up well without shrinking, and it has pockets that fit mattresses up to 18-inches deep. But most importantly, it’ll serve as a barrier to prevent stains and odors from settling in on your pricey mattress. “This is exactly what I was looking for: a soft, relatively thin pad to sit atop a new memory foam mattress,” wrote one shopper. “I didn’t want something big and fluffy or crinkly and waterproof—just something that added a tiny bit of padding and protection.”
This cooling mattress topper from Amerisleep comes in two different firmness options, so you can sleep comfortably whether you like your bed cushiony or supportive. Each is designed with airflow in mind and features a breathable cotton cover that can be easily removed. One writer tried it out and said it drastically improved her lower back pain—and plenty of customers found that they woke up with fewer aches, too. Others even noted that the mattress pad felt much cooler than toppers they’ve tried in the past. “It’s very comfortable, stays cool in the summer, and has no chemical smell,” wrote one shopper. Plus, the cooling topper has a grip on the bottom that prevents it from sliding around on your mattress in the middle of the night.
The Niagara Sleep Solutions mattress topper is made with breathable bamboo, a material that’s naturally moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating. Thanks to its quilted surface and polyester fill, the cooling topper will give your mattress a plush, pillow-top feel that dozens of customers appreciate. Depending on the size you choose (ranging from twin to California king), the mattress pad will either have elastic straps in each corner, or stretchy corners (kind of like a fitted sheet) that accommodates beds up to 20 inches thick. “It is soft but not mushy, cool at night, and helps stop the bottom sheet from bunching when you turn over,” a reviewer wrote. “I absolutely love it! I’ve had many other mattress covers in my 62 years, but this is perfect.”
Buffy is known for its cloud-like comforters, but the brand also makes a cooling mattress topper that’s environmentally friendly. With layers of plush, 100-percent recycled filling that comes from plastic water bottles, the topper will make your existing mattress feel more comfy without adding too much depth—perfect if your favorite sheets don’t have deep pockets. Plus, the fabric is made of cool, crisp eucalyptus fiber that uses significantly less water than cotton to produce. Even the elastic straps used to secure the topper to your mattress are made of recycled materials. One shopper who described it as “perfection,” wrote: “It adds just the nicest extra little cushion without adding extra heat.” Even though Buffy technically calls it a mattress protector, we think its comfort-first features are more in line with those of pads and toppers.